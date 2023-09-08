Authorities suspended day schools and urged employers to adopt typhoon No 8 alert arrangements for staff, warning the wet conditions would last at least until 6pm.

The extreme weather event, which also triggered the city’s longest-ever black rainstorm warning, turned streets into rivers, stranded drivers in vehicles, flooded malls as well as railway stations, and left more than 100 people in hospital.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who has so far published two social media posts urging the public to stay safe, has been targeted by unhappy online users who questioned his handling of the storm – a stark contrast to a week earlier when officials pulled out all the stops to protect the city against Super Typhoon Saola.

Below are live updates from the press conference:

Amber warning issued, replacing longest-ever black alert

The Observatory downgraded the black rainstorm warning signal to amber at 3.40pm.

The city recorded its longest-lasting black rainstorm warning ever, with the highest-level alert issued at 11.05pm on Thursday and staying in force for more than 16 hours. The second-longest black rainstorm warning was in 1999, lasting five hours and 47 minutes.

1 missing and 117 injured, including 4 in serious condition

As of 2.15pm, a total of 117 people had been sent to hospital since the black rainstorm warning was issued at 11.05pm on Thursday, according to a government spokesman.

He said the injured consisted of 68 men and 49 women, aged between eight and 94. Four of them were in serious condition, while 32 were listed as stable.

He said the other 50 people had been discharged. The conditions of the remaining 31 were not available.

Security chief Tang said authorities were searching for a missing person who fell into a drainage basin during the rainstorm.

Employers should be ‘flexible’ and consider workers’ safety

No 2 official Eric Chan stressed that there should not be a “one-size-fits-all” policy on work arrangements under extreme weather. Instead, employers should adopt a flexible approach by discussing with workers whether they should head to the office.

“This is not something new in Hong Kong. The established mechanism under typhoons has been running efficiently,” he said.

“Prime considerations should always be given to employees’ safety and whether public transport is available.”

Authorities to make announcement by 10pm on emergency warnings

Chief Secretary Eric Chan said the government would need a bit more time to evaluate how long the extreme weather conditions would persist, saying authorities would have to look into the recovery of the city’s transport system, flooding and landslide situation. Authorities would make an announcement by 10pm on Friday, he added.

“We will make an announcement to cancel the emergency warnings when we find that the overall situation of the city has returned to normal,” he said.

Drainage system questioned

Acting director of drainage services Chui Si-kay said the city’s drainage system was functioning normally and designed to cope with “once-in-200-years” rainstorms, amid continued questioning from reporters. But the conditions on Thursday night were “very extreme”, with Chai Wan and Tai Tam being the areas affected the most seriously, he said.

Widespread flooding was reported across the city, leaving cars submerged as roads turned to rivers.

Acting Observatory director Lee Lap-shun said the rainstorm initially affected the northern part of the New Territories on Thursday night. The weather forecaster then quickly issued warnings to alert residents over the city-wide impact, as well as messages about flooding and possible traffic disruptions.

Absence of a timely government response?

Asked why the government officials did not offer a quicker response, Chan insisted that authorities had worked through the night and issued four statements to keep residents informed.

“The predictability of the rainfall cannot be compared with that of a typhoon,” he said. “We also want to accurately get hold of the situation but it is very hard for us to do so, and so we cannot inform residents earlier.”

He said the downpour escalated rapidly and had exceeded the capabilities of the city’s drainage system.

‘Once-in-500-years’ rainstorm tough to predict

Asked about criticisms of a perceived poor government response, No 2 official Chan stressed the predictability of a “once-in-500-years” rainstorm was “very low” compared with forecasts for typhoons. “[The rainstorm] was so big and so sudden. We could not act like we did in Super Typhoon Saola to issue warnings early,” he said.

Pressed why city leader Lee was absent from the press conference, Chan said: “Throughout the night, the chief executive has been giving us direction and advice to tackle the situation.”

During the pandemic, the government developed a HK$150 million emergency system to warn residents via SMS, which was not used in the rainstorm. Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing said it was designed for emergencies such as power failures. “With the rainstorm warning, it’s not necessary to use [another alert] to state the obvious.”

No full suspension of work

Asked why the government had not called for suspending work city-wide under the extreme weather conditions, labour minister Chris Sun Yuk-han said authorities had already reminded employers not to make obligations for non-essential workers or deduct their salaries.

In explaining the decision, Sun pointed to workers who still had to carry out their duties such as nurses and staff members in care homes for the elderly.

About 300 residents in temporary shelters

The Fire Services Department had received 343 calls for assistance related to flooding. Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung Yan-kin said they had helped 20 injured people and helped evacuate 110.

Fifteen temporary shelters had been opened as of Friday noon, offering refuge to 325 people who mostly resided in North district, Director of Home Affairs Alice Cheung Chiu Hoi-yue said.

She said the government and NGOs would offer emergency support to those in financial need.

Shenzhen discharge ‘did not worsen situation’

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said the local authorities received a notice from Shenzhen 45 minutes before the neighbouring city planned to discharge water amid the heavy rainfall.

A protocol revealed by the Security Bureau in 2018 suggested that Shenzhen should give a 3-hour prior notice to such a move, or provide warning as soon as possible under urgent circumstances.

Tang brushed aside suggestions that the mainland city’s move had worsened Hong Kong’s flooding situation, insisting the discharge was a safety measure to protect residents on both sides of the border.

At least 1 drowning reported

Two men died in hospital after being found floating unconscious in Victoria Harbour less than two hours apart, according to police.

One of them was an 87-year-old man who was spotted off the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter soon after 10.30am. He was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 11.30am, according to the force. A police spokesman said it was a suicide.

Shortly before midday, another man was found floating near the Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan. He was also sent to Ruttonjee Hospital, where he was declared dead at 12.26pm. But police said as of 3pm the details of this man were not available.

The case was initially classified as “person drowning”, according to the force.

Extreme conditions extended to at least midnight

No 2 official Eric Chan, leading the press conference, said the situation was serious in multiple districts with widespread flooding and heavy disruptions to public transport. The downpour escalated quickly and different departments worked overnight to tackle the situation, he added.

Quarter of annual rainfall recorded

Acting director of the Hong Kong Observatory Lee Lap-shun said the forecaster had recorded more than 600mm of rainfall, amounting to a quarter of the city’s total annual level.

Acting director of drainage services Chui Si-kay said his department had quickly mobilised its emergency centre, sending teams to handle flooding reports and clear clogged drainages. At least 72 teams had been dispatched so far, which would soon be expanded to 144 consisting of more than 500 staff members, he said.

The department had confirmed 60 flooding reports as of Friday noon, with 40 being temporarily fixed and 13 still underway. The city’s flooding was not related to Shenzhen’s discharge of water and was instead caused by the heavy rainfall, Chui said.

Government to ‘streamline’ work arrangements

Chan said the government would study how to streamline the work arrangement mechanism under extreme conditions to give residents more clarity in emergency situations. At 7.30am, the government announced employees should follow arrangements they had previously agreed on with the employers and resume work, or work from home.