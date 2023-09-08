Yip added that there were other possible reasons, including the closure of schools and universities over the pandemic, as 52.6 per cent of 15- to 24-year-olds were in full-time study in 2022.

Experts said the trend among 15 to 24 year olds was partly caused by mental health problems and financial pressures.

“The rising trend is worrying,” Professor Paul Yip Siu-fai, the director of the centre said.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, which examined Coroner’s Court records, found the rate for people in the 15-24 age group who had taken their own lives in 2022 rose to a record high of 12.2 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 10.0 deaths in 2021 and 6.2 in 2014.

“This did not only bring them difficulties in learning,” he explained. “It was also difficult for them socially, as schools are also places for students to build relationships. For some of them, it’s where they find social support and it is a refuge for them.”

He was speaking as the two groups joined forces to try and cut the suicide rate in the run-up to World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

The suicide risk for the unemployed in the 15-24 age group was 15.5 times higher than for young people and the suicide risk for the less educated was 4.37 times higher than those better educated.

Young people with education levels to secondary school level or below in the age group accounted for almost 67 per cent of suicides.

More than 21 per cent of 15- to 24-year-olds were unemployed in 2022.

Yip said a job was not only important because it provided a regular income, but also for the self-esteem of young people.

“We are very worried whether the suicide rate would increase whenever unemployment is high,” he admitted.

The centre estimated that, across all age groups, 14.5 people in 100,000 killed themselves in 2022, a 17.9 per cent increase over the previous year.

The non-governmental organisation Suicide Prevention Services said its 24-hour hotline handled 136,957 calls in 2022 – more than 10,000 calls a month.

May was the peak month, with 12,720 calls handled.

The hotline handled 82,070 calls, between January and last month, a similar rate to last year.

About 27 per cent of calls were linked to mental health problems- up from just over 10 per cent in 2020.

Employment status and financial problems accounted for 16 per cent of calls.

Vincent Ng Chi-kwan, the executive director of Suicide Prevention Services, said some loan companies preyed on young people who had poor financial knowledge and “lent irresponsibly” to them.

“We have seen suicide notes that said they could not repay the amount of money they borrowed from these companies. If they died, these companies would not be able to go after them any more,” Ng said. “It’s very disheartening.”

One man helped by the hotline, who identified himself only as Fishball, said that he had suffered from depression for almost 30 years without realising emotions could cause illness, which led to “a very messy life with no social interactions and financial struggles”.

“It felt like it didn’t matter whether I continued to exist in the world,” he admitted.

He added his poor communication skills meant that it was tough for him to find a job and that colleagues would isolate him after they learned about his depression.

“I had lunch by myself for two and half years during my three years at a call centre because my colleagues found out about my mental illness,” Fishball said.

But he added he had now found a job at the service that had helped him.

He added it had helped develop a sense of self-worth and that he was grateful for a workplace that allowed him to choose how many days a week to work as he worked on easing his way back into society.

The two groups appealed to the government and the public to help improve the mental health of young people through training programmes to develop social skills.

They also asked for a crackdown on money lenders to stop predatory practices and for the creation of workplace cultures designed to reduce stigma.

The experts added that non-academic achievements should also be valued and that young people’s mental health should be supported at home and in their education.

In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page