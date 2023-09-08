Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung told a press briefing on Friday afternoon that Hong Kong officials were notified of Shenzhen’s plans 45 minutes in advance.

A notice from the Shenzhen Emergency Management Bureau said the discharge of reservoir water began at 12.15am on Friday at a rate of 70 to 80 cubic metres per second, which was increased to 120 cubic metres per second at 3.15am.

“There may be a risk of flooding in some parts of the New Territories,” the government added.

Some Hong Kong villagers who live near the mainland China border said they were given very little time to prepare for the release of reservoir water by Shenzhen as they struggled to handle torrential rain and floods on Thursday night, with local authorities only told about the discharge 45 minutes before it happened.

“According to the current notification system, Shenzhen should notify Hong Kong of water discharging arrangements three hours in advance, if possible,” he said.

“But during emergencies, they will inform us as soon as possible.”

Tang said the sudden torrential rain on Thursday night came with “very low predictability”.

The city recorded its longest-lasting black rainstorm warning, with the highest-level alert issued at 11.05pm, which remained in force for more than 16 hours.

Asked why it took nearly 30 minutes to announce Shenzhen’s plan, Tang said the government’s priority was to help those who might immediately be affected by the discharge, and the press release was to notify the rest of Hong Kong.

“Staff from various departments got working immediately, and North district officers headed to six villages in the New Territories to see if residents would need help evacuating,” he added.

Tang stressed the reservoir discharge arrangement was a measure that benefited Shenzhen and Hong Kong through the release of water into rivers in a controlled setting, which protected dams and people’s homes.

“We noticed local rivers did not swell up to sea wall levels during this period, and serious floods across the city did not seem to be related to the arrangement either,” he said.

But Mak Chan, a 78-year-old villager living in Fanling’s Lung Yeuk Tau, said he did not find out about the arrangement until the government announced it at 11.44pm, nor did he notice any officials coming by on Thursday night.

It was unclear whether his village was among those visited by officials, while a Home Affairs Department spokeswoman said there was no further information when responding to inquiries from the Post.

Mak said village houses were not uniform and drainage systems tended to be weaker.

“We rely on warnings from the government to help us prepare for bad weather. There was very little time – I couldn’t even call anyone in to help me move my furniture,” he said.

“People who live in tall buildings can just shut their windows, order some takeaway, and relax at home, but we villagers have a long list of preparations. It would have been nice if we had known a few hours ahead.”

Mak said the situation took a “distinct turn for the worse” around 1am, as rainwater seeped into his home and rose to 13 centimetres (5 inches) at one point.

“I couldn’t sleep the entire night. Authorities did much better during the typhoon last week,” he said, a reference to Super Typhoon Saola, which swept through Hong Kong, but caused relatively little damage.

But Johnny Cheuk Chi-yin, the former chairman of the geotechnical division of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, said the flooding was unlikely to be caused by the water discharge from the Shenzhen reservoir.

“We think the flooding is more likely to be the result of the huge amount of rainfall as the flooding mostly occurred in the east of the New Territories, Kowloon and Hong Kong, where the rainfall level was high,” he explained.

“If the reservoir discharge had caused flooding , it would affect Tin Shui Wai and Hung Shui Kiu. But we could not see serious flooding in these areas.”