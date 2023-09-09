Hong Kong drainage workers on Saturday found the body of a man while clearing a river at a village in Yuen Long, two days after floods sparked by record rainfall hit the city.

Police said workers from the Drainage Services Department discovered the man, thought to be in his 50s and certified dead at the scene, as they cleared the channel near Tsing Lung Tsuen in San Tin in the morning.

The case has been classified as a drowning but it remains unclear if it was caused by massive rainfall on Thursday night that sparked flash floods in Hong Kong.