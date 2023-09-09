DevelopingHong Kong flood aftermath: body of man found during river clearance in Yuen Long
- Drainage workers came across body of man in 50s, while working on channel two days after massive rainfall sparked citywide flash floods
- It is unclear if death, classified as drowning, is related to floods
Hong Kong drainage workers on Saturday found the body of a man while clearing a river at a village in Yuen Long, two days after floods sparked by record rainfall hit the city.
Police said workers from the Drainage Services Department discovered the man, thought to be in his 50s and certified dead at the scene, as they cleared the channel near Tsing Lung Tsuen in San Tin in the morning.
The case has been classified as a drowning but it remains unclear if it was caused by massive rainfall on Thursday night that sparked flash floods in Hong Kong.
The earlier deluge triggered landslides and sent more than 140 people to hospital. Fire services divers were still scouring Kau To Hang River in Sha Tin after receiving a report on Friday that a man had been washed away by floodwaters.
More to follow ...