Residents of a luxury house in Hong Kong’s Tai Tam were evacuated in the early hours of Sunday following a massive landslide that damaged nearby homes, as the city recovered from floods sparked days ago by record rainfall.

Officials from the buildings, civil engineering and development departments conducted a site visit at the Redhill Peninsula in Tai Tam in the morning to evaluate the impact caused by the landslide and the safety of the slope there.

The Buildings Department earlier in the day issued an evacuation order for house No 72, demanding police immediately guide residents to safety after assessing the property was in immediate danger due to unstable soil.

Three houses were assessed, with one hit with an evacuation order. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

A landslide had occurred near the coastline of Red Hill Peninsula, with a picture on social media showing a barren slope, exposed yellow soil and large piles of mud at its base.