Half of Hongkongers at risk of contracting pneumococcal infections are clueless about the disease, a survey has found, with experts urging authorities to expand a free jab scheme combating the bacteria linked to the city’s second-deadliest medical condition.

The study published by the Hong Kong Alliance of Patients’ Organisations and Polytechnic University’s nursing school on Sunday also discovered that three-fifths of respondents had yet to receive any pneumococcal vaccination.

The poll was conducted between June and August this year to learn more about residents’ understanding of the bacteria and where to get vaccinated, with the survey covering 2,014 people aged 50 and above.

Pneumococcus, a bacteria found in the upper respiratory system, is one of the most common causes of pneumonia, which was ranked as the second deadliest in Hong Kong after cancer and linked to 10,499 deaths last year.

“With pandemic prevention measures relaxing, we’re seeing a resurgence of serious illnesses linked to pneumococcal infections back to pre-Covid levels,” Hong Kong Geriatrics Society president Stanley Tam Kui-fu.