The Education Bureau said 10 schools would be unable to resume face-to-face classes on Monday because of damage brought by the rainstorm. Some cross-border students would have to use alternative checkpoints, as the Man Kam To crossing would still be closed for repairs after damage was caused to its power supply, it added.

“There should be no problem for residents returning to work and school,” said Chan, who was among eight government officials fronting the media.

Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki on Sunday said the city had mostly resumed normal operations amid ongoing restoration work by authorities.

Hongkongers can expect a smooth return to work and school on Monday despite some roads and 10 campuses still undergoing repairs from damage caused by the worst rainstorm to hit the city in more than a century, officials have said.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung said the government had repaired 80 roads and another five were expected to reopen at least one lane on Monday morning.

Lam added that Yiu Hing Road in Shau Kei Wan, which was hit by a landslide on Friday, would need more time to be restored.

“The situation is relatively severe and involves a large area. We are formulating the construction plan and it will start when it is safe,” he said.

The Development Bureau said it had received 75 landslide reports since the 16-hour storm struck on Thursday, of which 54 cases had been resolved. Among the 75 incidents, 19 involved road closures.

A damaged pavement outside a school in Shau Kei Wan. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said officers had started inspecting slopes, trees and structures at higher risk of endangering the public since Saturday, and expected the work to be completed in a few days.

She said the government last year had started studying arrangements for Hong Kong’s drainage system under extreme weather, and the work was expected to be completed in 2024.

Linn also assured the public that the city had high standards for slope and drainage maintenance.

“The maintenance and facilities are of international standard, and even ranked towards the top of the list … Facing this ‘once-in-500-years’ rainstorm, and regardless of flooding and landslides, the situation is under control.”

The latest assessments were made after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu convened a meeting on Sunday afternoon with various government agencies to get an update on post-storm restoration and preparation efforts for when residents went to work on Monday.

City leader John Lee convened a meeting with various government agencies to get an update on post-storm restoration and preparation efforts. Photo: Facebook/John Lee

“I have reminded the various departments to be fully devoted to the aftermath works,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Given the need to clear the roads, the complexity and extensiveness of the landslide-related projects as well as the flooding caused by the sustained rain under the amber signal this morning, the departments need to race against time to allow the city to resume normal operations and minimise the inconvenience caused to the public,” he said.

Lee thanked his team and other civil servants for working tirelessly over the past few days to restore roads and community facilities.

The government came under fire for its response to a record black-alert rainstorm last Thursday, with critics calling its actions “too little, too late”. Torrential rains sparked flash floods citywide that turned roads into gushing rivers and spawned landslides.

The Observatory headquarters logged 158.1mm (6.2 inches) of rain between 11pm and midnight that day, the highest since records began in 1884.

The city woke up to a standstill on Friday morning as streets, shops and railway stations remained flooded. More than 100 people were sent to hospital.

The government issued the first “extreme weather condition” in the early hours of Friday, suspending schools and urging employers to set up arrangements similar to that under a No 8 typhoon signal, in which non-essential staff are advised not to go to the workplace.