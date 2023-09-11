Hong Kong marine police search for whale in city’s southern waters after sighting on Monday morning
- Source says police learned of initial sighting at Deep Water Bay at 9am and dispatched boats to scene, losing track of animal before experts could arrive
- Sighting comes month after death of male juvenile Bryde’s whale that caught public eye and prompted discussions on government’s protection strategies
Hong Kong marine police were searching for a whale in the city’s southern waters after the mammal was first spotted on Monday morning.
A source familiar with the case said the sighting of the whale, which was initially mistaken for an injured dolphin, in Deep Water Bay was reported to police soon after 9am.
Hong Kong’s white dolphins, porpoises ‘face same threats as visiting Bryde’s whale’
Marine police were subsequently dispatched to the area. Experts at Ocean Park and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department were also notified.
The source said officers had spotted the whale, but lost track of the animal when it dived deeper into the waters before experts arrived.
Police said experts had consulted footage and images circulating online and believed the animal was a whale.
The source said the force had also notified the government’s Marine Department, which provides information to ship captains navigating local waters.
Police boats and Marine Department vessels are patrolling the area in a bid to locate the whale.
A sighting of a male juvenile Bryde’s whale measuring more than eight metres (26 feet) in length on July 13 sparked a rush of residents heading to waters near Sai Kung to get a look at the mammal.
The incident triggered public outcry over the whale-watching activities and prompted discussions about the effectiveness of government strategies to protect the mammal.
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said the animal’s carcass would be sent to researchers at Ocean Park once it had naturally decayed.