Marine police were subsequently dispatched to the area. Experts at Ocean Park and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department were also notified.

A source familiar with the case said the sighting of the whale, which was initially mistaken for an injured dolphin, in Deep Water Bay was reported to police soon after 9am.

Hong Kong marine police were searching for a whale in the city’s southern waters after the mammal was first spotted on Monday morning.

The source said officers had spotted the whale, but lost track of the animal when it dived deeper into the waters before experts arrived.

Police said experts had consulted footage and images circulating online and believed the animal was a whale.

The public earlier expressed outrage over the death of a whale spotted in Sai Kung in July. Photo: May Tse

The source said the force had also notified the government’s Marine Department, which provides information to ship captains navigating local waters.

Police boats and Marine Department vessels are patrolling the area in a bid to locate the whale.

A sighting of a male juvenile Bryde’s whale measuring more than eight metres (26 feet) in length on July 13 sparked a rush of residents heading to waters near Sai Kung to get a look at the mammal.

02:19 Hong Kong buries Bryde’s whale found dead after days feeding off Hong Kong waters Hong Kong buries Bryde’s whale found dead after days feeding off Hong Kong waters

The animal was found dead off Shelter Island on July 31. Experts performing a necropsy found the whale had suffered several wounds, including a fresh one near its dorsal fin, that could have been caused by a propeller.

The incident triggered public outcry over the whale-watching activities and prompted discussions about the effectiveness of government strategies to protect the mammal.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said the animal’s carcass would be sent to researchers at Ocean Park once it had naturally decayed.