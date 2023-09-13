Illegal structures were found at two of the properties and government workers were due to inspect the third after the owner forced authorities to obtain a court warrant to inspect the entire premises.

“The law isn’t on their side,” said Tong, a member of the key decision-making Executive Council. “It’s better for them to negotiate with the government than drag out the issue. They may end up in a very disadvantaged position and have to bear high construction costs, as well as legal fees.”

The owners at Redhill Peninsula estate in Tai Tam might otherwise be forced to bear “astronomical” construction costs, Ronny Tong Ka-wah warned on Wednesday.

Tong advised the owners to ask contractors for proposals to repair the damage to the slope or be prepared to face a higher bill decided by authorities.

“The cost for fixing the slope could be astronomical and the affected owners may need to bear the construction cost if their illegal structures have contributed to the landslide,” he said.

“Instead of letting the government conduct the remedial works, which might be more expensive after the tender process, it may be better for them to hire their own contractors and come up with a cheaper proposal and negotiate with the government.

Emergency repair work is carried out at Redhill Peninsula on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang

“The longer they keep delaying the issue, the more costly the remedial works will become.”

The properties at No 70, 72 and 74 at Redhill Peninsula were damaged by the landslide triggered by the record-breaking downpour that caused flash flooding across the city.

The Lands Department confirmed on Tuesday night that all three structures had occupied government land without permission, adding it had started emergency slope maintenance work and would take serious enforcement action.

Authorities have confirmed unlawful additions were found at No 70 and 72. The Buildings Department on Wednesday said it had obtained a court warrant and was prepared to enter No 74 the next day, after the owner refused to allow officers to enter parts of the house where unauthorised structures were suspected.

Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu has pledged authorities will take action against occupants responsible for unauthorised building works, and the owners should expect to bear the maintenance cost.

But Raymond Chan Kin-sek, a former head of the government’s Geotechnical Engineering Office, said authorities were unlikely to accept restoration proposals by professionals hired by the house owners as the government was in charge of the emergency maintenance works on its slope.

“Having the property owners hire professionals may not necessarily be cheaper than the government doing the work itself,” said Chan, who is also a former president Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

“In all my years working for the government, I have not come across such a mechanism because it would require clarifying responsibilities and signing contracts, which adds complexity compared to the government handling it.”

Solicitor Albert So Man-kit said the government would need relevant proof to pursue maintenance costs related to the damaged slope.

“Landslides can be attributed to heavy rainfall,” he said. “If it is necessary to prove that the property owner’s suspected unauthorised construction led to the slope collapse, the burden of proof may fall on the government.

“It faces the challenge of proving that the owner’s actions speed up the occurrence of the hazardous incident and resulted in additional repair costs that originated from them.”