The Observatory said at 8.50am that more than 50mm of rain had been recorded over the eastern part of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, Sha Tin and Tai Po in the past hour, with thundery showers continuing to develop over waters south of the city and moving northwards. Heavy rain is expected over the next few hours.

The red rainstorm warning issued by the Observatory at 5.55am – upgraded from an amber signal at 3.55am – also forced class suspensions and disrupted commuter travel during the morning rush hour.

Residents in Hong Kong’s Shek O were on Thursday morning cut off from the city for the second time in a week, after heavy rain shut down the only road leading into the rural community.

The forecaster also warned of flash floods and called on residents living near rivers to stay alert.

Yiu Hing Road, Shek O Road and Chung Hom Kok Road near Chung Hom Kok Park in Southern district are closed to traffic due to landslide, road subsidence, fallen trees and flooding. Citybus route No 9 between Shek O and Shau Kei Wan has been suspended.

Yiu Hing Road and Shek O Road were earlier partially reopened after being blocked by floods and landslides triggered by the record rainfall last week. Damage at the latter resulted in the rural Shek O community being isolated from the rest of the city.

Lanes on the Chai Wan-bound Island Eastern Corridor near Provident Centre were on Thursday partially closed to motorists due to “stagnant water on the road”, which led to heavy traffic, the Transport Department said.

According to the Observatory, a trough of low pressure will bring heavy showers and thunderstorms to southern China and the northern part of the South China Sea in the next couple of days. The weather will only improve slightly over the coastal areas of Guangdong early next week.

Earlier on Monday, heavy downpours caused flooding at eight locations in Sai Kung, Tseung Kwan O and Kwun Tong. Roads were closed temporarily as commuters across the city returned to work and school after a record rainstorm last week.

Last Thursday night, a black rainstorm alert lasted more than 16 hours, with the city reporting its heaviest-ever hourly rainfall of 158.1mm since records began in 1884.

The downpour brought the city to a standstill as streets were turned into rivers, drivers were left stranded in cars, restaurants and railway stations flooded and landslides struck near residential estates. More than 140 people were sent to hospital, with a man killed after being washed away by floodwater.