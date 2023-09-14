Some of the world’s most complete dinosaur remains are to go on permanent display in Hong Kong from Friday.

Members of the public will be able to view rare exhibits, including the entire skeleton of a giant woolly mammoth, a first for the city, and learn more about the origins of life on earth at the Hong Kong Science Museum’s newest gallery.

The palaeontology exhibition, called “Extinction, Resilience”, will also feature the world’s most complete remains of a deinonychus, a bigger relative of the fearsome flesh-eating velociraptors made famous in the Jurassic Park film series.

Only three skeletons of the deinonychus have been discovered, with the other two on show in the United States

A three-metre tall skeleton of a massive woolly mammoth, a first for the city, goes on show at the Hong Kong Science Museum. Photo: May Tse

One is in the American Museum of Natural History in New York and the other at the Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.