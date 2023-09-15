Hong Kong Observatory issues red rainstorm alert for second time in 2 days, warns of serious flooding
- Forecaster says rain particularly heavy in Tai Po with at least 70mm an hour falling or expected to fall
- It also issued the red rainstorm warning on Thursday morning
The Hong Kong Observatory issued a red rainstorm warning at 8.40pm on Friday and warned of serious flooding, the second such alert in two days.
It said downpours were particularly heavy in Ma On Shan, exceeding 100mm an hour, whereas in Sai Kung, Sha Tin and Tai Po districts hourly rainfall of at least 70mm was recorded.
The forecaster warned of flash floods and cautioned people to stay away from watercourses. Drivers were also warned of serious flooding and traffic congestion.
It said rainbands in waters south of Hong Kong were drifting north and approaching the city. The poor weather was associated with a trough of low pressure, which would spill into the weekend.
The Observatory said the weather would only improve in the following couple of days as a northeast monsoon would dominate the coast of southeastern China in the middle and latter parts of next week. The weather will be fine next week.
The red warning, the second in a three-tier system, signifies that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, exceeding 50mm in an hour, and is likely to continue.
