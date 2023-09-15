This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a red rainstorm warning at 8.40pm on Friday and warned of serious flooding, the second such alert in two days.

It said downpours were particularly heavy in Ma On Shan, exceeding 100mm an hour, whereas in Sai Kung, Sha Tin and Tai Po districts hourly rainfall of at least 70mm was recorded.

The forecaster warned of flash floods and cautioned people to stay away from watercourses. Drivers were also warned of serious flooding and traffic congestion.