Hong Kong patient dies after being found with bandage coiled around her neck in special observation ward
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital says woman, 60, was admitted to a special observation ward for an injury to her left hand and mental confusion
- Patient was described as being in a ‘stable and calm condition’ at around 3am but 30 minutes later she was found with a bandage coiled around her neck
A patient suffering from “mental confusion” and intending to harm herself died after being found with a bandage coiled around her neck in a special observation ward of a Hong Kong public hospital early on Saturday, authorities said.
Revealing the 60-year-old woman’s death, Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei said on Saturday night that it was saddened by the incident, had reported the case to police and pledged to fully cooperate with an investigation.
“The hospital is very concerned about the incident and has reported it to the Hospital Authority head office via the Advance Incident Reporting System. The incident has been referred to the coroner for follow-up,” it said.
It said the woman was sent to the accident and emergency department for treatment on Friday and admitted to a special observation ward for an injury to her left hand and mental confusion.
Subsequently, “healthcare staff applied a safety vest and put on limb holder straps for the patient” after suspecting she might harm herself, the hospital said, adding that she was “under close monitoring”.
The patient was last seen by healthcare staff at about 3am on Saturday and was described as being in a “stable and calm condition”.
But at 3.30am, a ward worker found the patient with a bandage coiled around her neck.
Healthcare staff immediately removed the bandage and performed resuscitation but the patient was certified dead at around 4.30am, a hospital spokesman said.
The hospital said it had expressed its deep condolences to the family and would provide the necessary help.
If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services.