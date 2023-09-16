A patient suffering from “mental confusion” and intending to harm herself died after being found with a bandage coiled around her neck in a special observation ward of a Hong Kong public hospital early on Saturday, authorities said.

Revealing the 60-year-old woman’s death, Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei said on Saturday night that it was saddened by the incident, had reported the case to police and pledged to fully cooperate with an investigation.

“The hospital is very concerned about the incident and has reported it to the Hospital Authority head office via the Advance Incident Reporting System. The incident has been referred to the coroner for follow-up,” it said.

It said the woman was sent to the accident and emergency department for treatment on Friday and admitted to a special observation ward for an injury to her left hand and mental confusion.