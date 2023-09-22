Authorities managed to enter the four houses already identified, but were unable to gain entry to 10 others.

The city’s development minister ordered the checks after four houses were found to have unauthorised structures following the landslide in early September, with three also involving illegal use of government land.

Some homeowners were unavailable or refused to let in the inspectors during the six-hour operation conducted by officers from the buildings and lands departments along with police at the Redhill Peninsula in Tai Tam, where 40 homes were also suspected of encroaching illegally on government land.

“Four refused to let us in and six did not respond. We will come again next Monday,” district lands officer Ng Shui-kwong said.

The damaged houses at Nos 70,72 and 74, Redhill Peninsula after a major landslide caused by heavy rain. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Buildings Department chief building surveyor Keith Ko Kiu-kin warned that the government would apply for court warrants if occupants still refused entry to officers on Monday.

He said he could not give a completion time for all of the inspections.

“It depends on whether owners are cooperative and whether the issues involved are complicated,” Ko said.

“We have got hold of some information by using drones but we still hope to enter the premises.”

More than 20 buildings, lands and police officers took part in Friday’s operation.

Asked if the government had neglected its responsibilities over illegal structures, Ko said he would not comment on the issue but noted that authorities needed to prioritise because of staffing levels.

“We have limited resources so we adopt a risk-based approach … The landslide has shown that there are illegal structures,” he said.

The inspection of the 85 houses was ordered by Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho in the wake of the landslide caused by record-breaking rainfall on September 7.

The event exposed unauthorised structures at three seaside houses, No 70, 72 and 74, and that they occupied government land illegally.

Authorities on Friday also revealed that No 76 had been found to have an illegal basement and swimming pool.

The Buildings Department issued removal orders to the owners of the four houses. They will have to take down the illegal structures and submit restoration proposals, which have to be completed within 150 days.

“We will continue to collect evidence. We will not exclude the possibility of prosecuting relevant parties, including the owners, professionals and contractors participating in construction related to illegal structures,” Ko said.

The Lands Department also ordered the owners of the three houses that had used government land to return it.

The householders were required to submit a demolition proposal to the government within 30 days and complete the work within 150 days.

The upmarket estate still has more than 150 houses that are located inland from the 89 on the shoreline.

Officials said they would take action against the owners of the other houses only if there was evidence that the homes posed safety risks to the slope and other buildings.

Ng added the government had acted based on a risk assessment and the other 150 houses did not present as great a risk.

He said emergency repairs in the wake of the landslide would be completed by the end of the month and officials would look at what could be done to minimise the risks of a similar incident.