Firefighters on Saturday morning were called in to fight a blaze on Hong Kong’s Lamma Island after an explosion was reported at a power station.

Police said the fire started at 5.04am at a coal-loading machine inside the station, operated by HK Electric. The Fire Services Department was still in operation before 9am as a second fire had broken out.

No injuries were reported as of 8.30am.

The department said it had dispatched a breathing apparatus team with two fire hoses to battle the blazes. The electricity supply on the island is reportedly stable.