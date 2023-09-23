Explosion on Hong Kong’s Lamma Island leads to 2 fires at power plant
- First blaze at 5.04am put out but firefighters still battling second incident nearly four hours later
- Power supply reportedly stable on island
Firefighters on Saturday morning were called in to fight a blaze on Hong Kong’s Lamma Island after an explosion was reported at a power station.
Police said the fire started at 5.04am at a coal-loading machine inside the station, operated by HK Electric. The Fire Services Department was still in operation before 9am as a second fire had broken out.
No injuries were reported as of 8.30am.
Hong Kong’s CLP Power to offer HK$100 vouchers to those hit by outage
The department said it had dispatched a breathing apparatus team with two fire hoses to battle the blazes. The electricity supply on the island is reportedly stable.
The Post has reached out to HK Electric to understand the cause of the fire.
In February this year, the power station was also hit by a fire that lasted for two hours.
HK Electric is one of two major power companies in the city, providing electricity to households on Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island.