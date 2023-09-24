“We’d planned to complete the move with HK$5 million [US$639,360] to HK$6 million. But all things considered, the cost rose to HK$10 million,” Yip told the Post.

Executive director of the recycler Harold Yip Man-ki said it had planned to resume treating drink cartons in late December, but the process had fallen behind schedule because of funding problems.

Pulp plant Mil Mill last month announced it would move to a new site in Fanling after the government-backed Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation required it to vacate Yuen Long Industrial Estate.

Hong Kong’s only drinks carton recycler may face months of delays in a relocation plan, citing uncertainties over funding and increased costs that are “far beyond expectations” as it prepares to suspend activities this week.

“Machines are not the most expensive part. It’s installation, such as piping and infrastructure for water and electricity supplies.”

He said the plant aimed to restart operations after Lunar New Year in February “at the latest”.

The company will continue receiving drinks cartons in the meantime, but can only begin treating them once the machines at the new site are ready. Yip said the recycler had applied for several grants to bolster cash flow.

Advertisement

The new factory in Ping Che, Fanling, will have a floor area of about 30,000 sq ft, twice that of the current Yuen Long site. But the rent will be double what Mil Mill has been paying, according to Yip.

He said the new site was not ready for use and could only provide basic needs at present, with an insufficient electricity supply forcing him to phase out some old machines.

“It was already the most suitable site among the dozen we chose from. We didn’t have much time to shop around.”

Yip and business partner Nigel Lo Chi-chung started their company in 2019. The recycler treats about 3 tonnes of drink cartons and 10 tonnes of other paper waste daily, turning them into products such as tissue paper, cardboard and cat litter.

Preparation work is ongoing at Mil Mill’s new site in Fanling. Photo: Facebook/Mil Mill

The process of recycling drinks cartons is more challenging than that of other paper products, as the containers are encased in multiple layers of polythene and aluminium for water resistance and durability. The extra work needed to break down the coatings reduces the profit margin.

Advertisement

Last September, the company was told to vacate its Yuen Long premises by December 31, before being granted a grace period up to June 30 this year. The deadline was further extended to September 30.

The order by landlord Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation prompted months of uncertainty for Mil Mill as it sought a new home.

Advertisement

During that period, Singapore approached the company with an offer to help find a new site in the city state.

But Yip earlier said his hope was to continue serving Hong Kong.

Advertisement

He added that the company had discussed with some local hotel chains about upcycling used bedsheets and uniforms. It was also looking at trying to repurpose plastic coatings, previously disposed of as waste, into building materials and furniture, he said.

Mil Mill will on Sunday hold a farewell open day at the Yuen Long plant. Visitors can bring recyclables, such as waste paper, magazines and newspapers, to see how the pulping process works.

The Environmental Protection Department on Friday said it “actively collaborated” with various government departments and provided information on short-term tenancy sites when Mil Mill asked for help in the relocation last year.

Advertisement

The department said it was drafting a legislative proposal for a producer responsibility scheme on plastic drinks containers and cartons, which it aimed to implement in 2025.