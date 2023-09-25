Hong Kong’s leader has called for a joint effort by authorities, the private sector and the public to ensure carers get enough support after two middle-aged brothers with mental disabilities were thought to have starved to death when their mother had to go into hospital.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday said the whole community could play an important role in offering help to carers as the social welfare network was made up of many non-government organisations that provided services in the sector.

“We also have community care teams to get to know different people in their areas and reach out to people who are hidden, but require help,” Lee said.

“Mutual help between neighbours is also very important. Residents should understand the needs of their neighbours.

The Sau Mau Ping South Estate in Sau Mau Ping, where two middle-aged brothers with mental disabilities were found dead after their carer mother was taken into hospital. Photo: Handout

“If they know about their neighbours’ situations, they should inform some members of the community, organisations providing services or the Social Welfare Department.”