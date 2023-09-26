“In the previous programme, we targeted late-stage cancer patients who had already received various kinds of treatments and aimed to provide palliative care to relieve their symptoms,” she said.

Dr Fiona Lim Mei-ying, an oncology consultant at Princess Margaret Hospital, said the scheme was an extension of a similar programme introduced in 2014 designed to alleviate the symptoms of late-stage cancer patients.

The Hospital Authority on Tuesday said the scheme integrating Chinese and Western medicine was launched at Princess Margaret Hospital this month and would be extended to Tuen Mun Hospital in October.

Cancer patients can now receive subsidised Chinese acupuncture therapy at a Hong Kong public hospital as part of a pilot programme aiming to ease the side effects of oncology treatments.

“For this new programme, we actually move forward. When the patient is still undergoing various cancer treatments, we want to intervene with Chinese medicine treatments to help relieve some of the symptoms or the treatment-related side effects, so that they can have a better quality of life.”

Lam added that she expected 1,000 patients to take part in the programme each year at the hospital. Each treatment will cost HK$120.

The initiative hopes to help cancer patients who are likely to suffer from side effects of the treatment, such as nerve palsy, mouth dryness, fatigue and gastrointestinal discomfort such as loss of appetite, nausea and diarrhoea.

Eligible patients will be invited to join the programme after being assessed by both Chinese and Western medicine practitioners. Those who are interested can also apply on a voluntary basis.

Patients will receive acupuncture therapy at the ambulatory care centre of the hospital while undergoing cancer treatments. They can also visit the government-run Chinese medicine clinic in the Kwai Tsing district for the treatment in between chemotherapy or radiotherapy sessions.

Patients can also meet a cross-disciplinary team comprising Chinese and Western medicine practitioners to discuss treatment outcomes.

(Left to right) Dr Toby Chan, chief of service at a Chinese medicine clinic and research centre run by Yan Chai Hospital and Baptist University; Rowena Wong, the Hospital Authority’s chief manager of Chinese medicine; and Dr Fiona Lim, an oncology consultant at Princess Margaret Hospital hold a press briefing on Tuesday. Photo: Sammy Heung

Dr Toby Chan Kai-yin, the chief of service at a Chinese medicine clinic and research centre run by Yan Chai Hospital and Baptist University, said it had carried out a study from 2017 which applied electroacupuncture on colorectal cancer patients.

“We recruited colorectal cancer patients who had been taking chemotherapy drugs which could cause nerve numbness or tingling,” he said. “Our research findings showed that acupuncture is safe and effective in reducing the discomfort caused by the side effects and improving the quality of life.”

He said there were four patients currently undergoing acupuncture treatment at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“We have offered acupuncture to the patients prior to their chemotherapy. Their conditions were satisfactory afterwards,” he said.

“We hope to prevent some side effects that may emerge after three to four injections of medicine. Some medicine may induce vomiting, which can immediately be alleviated by acupuncture. But of course patients will also be given anti-vomiting drugs from Western medicine.”

Rowena Wong How-wan, the authority’s chief manager of Chinese medicine, said the programme’s cross-disciplinary design could ensure the safety of the treatments.

“The clinical treatment plan is both designed and monitored by Chinese and Western medicine practitioners. We pay close attention to the safety of using both Chinese and Western medicine at the same time,” she said.

“The team would assess and visit the patients, as well as analyse the cases and adjust the treatment plans together.”

Wong said the effects of the treatments would also be studied and the findings would be useful for expanding the programme in the future.

She added that Chinese medicine practitioners who took part in the scheme were required to have seven or more years of experience and 35 had received related training so far.