Hong Kong has recorded its first child fatality from influenza this year after a previously healthy five-year-old girl who caught the flu developed complications and died.

The girl, who had not received a flu jab, fell ill with a fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath and was taken to St Teresa’s Hospital in Mong Kok for treatment on Monday last week.

Her condition worsened the following day and she was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit.

Laboratory tests on the girl’s respiratory specimen came back positive for influenza A (H3). A clinical diagnosis also indicated she had contracted the virus, which was complicated by encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.