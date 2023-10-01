But some residents defended the activity, saying it was only a once-a-year custom.

“It is as if we are feeding poison to the tree thinking that it is OK to do it once a year,” Lau said. “Humans would not be expected to take poison once a year. It does not make sense.”

Edwin Lau Che-feng, executive director of The Green Earth, on Saturday lamented the “weak environmental awareness” of residents who threw the circular objects into the branches of the Chinese banyan in Tai Po the night before, turning it into a makeshift wishing tree.

A Hong Kong environmental group has slammed revellers for leaving a tree covered in plastic glowsticks during celebrations for the city’s first post-Covid Mid-Autumn Festival.

Glowsticks are made of plastic, glass and chemicals, making them impossible to recycle and effectively creating waste once used, according to Lau.

He urged the authorities to take the items down as soon as possible to prevent people from copying the practice.

He said used glowsticks should be disposed of properly, but urged residents to stop using them altogether and find more environmentally friendly alternatives such as LED versions that had rechargeable batteries or to simply use flashlights on smartphones.

In response, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department said it had stepped up patrols on Friday and Saturday.

It said the maximum penalty for throwing objects into trees, alongside other popular Mid-Autumn Festival activities such as burning wax and flying sky lanterns, was a fine of HK$2,000 (US$255) and 14 days’ imprisonment.

Long-time Tai Po resident Lee Cheong-pui argued it was a fun activity for children during the festival that had been going on for years.

Plastic glowsticks on the branches of the Chinese banyan tree in Tai Po. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

“It’s a form of entertainment that happens only once a year, why can’t we do it?” the 53-year-old said. “Staff from the Leisure and Cultural Services Department will clear the items anyway, it’s their job.”

Yan Tse, who was enjoying a picnic by the tree on Saturday, also shrugged it off. “Perhaps people thought it looked pretty last night and got carried away while having fun,” she said.

Tse, who was in her 40s, said it was common to have a wishing tree in many Chinese minority cultures.

Fanling resident Yeung Chi-pat, 30, said concern groups might have overreacted, but agreed glow sticks were not environmentally friendly.

He drew a comparison with air pollution, asking whether the city should have to ban vehicles altogether. “Perhaps the authorities could consider putting up an artificial tree for those who wish to use it as a wishing tree,” he said.

A balance needed to be made between being environmentally conscious and allowing infrequent festive activities, he said.

But Dirk Leung, who is in his 30s, said he was opposed to the practice of throwing glowstick rings into trees. “It adds to the burden of the cleaners,” he said.

Addressing those who argued it was only once a year, he said: “They should be climbing up to clear the rings, and let me know how it feels afterwards.”

He added people should be responsible for their actions and not have others tidy up the mess they created.