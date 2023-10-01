This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

A tropical storm heading towards Hong Kong will develop into a severe typhoon, possibly bringing strong winds and rain as it comes within 400km (249 miles) of the city later in the week, the Observatory has said.

Severe Tropical Storm Koinu formed on Saturday morning over the western North Pacific Ocean, southeast of Taiwan. It was positioned about 900km east-northeast of Manila in the Philippines as of 2pm on Sunday.

Koinu, which means puppy in Japanese, will move towards the Luzon Strait and intensify into a severe typhoon on Tuesday.