Typhoon Koinu to intensify on approach to South China Sea, come within 400km of Hong Kong by Friday
- Observatory says Koinu will hit southern Taiwan first before weakening as storm draws closer Hong Kong
- ‘The weather will be windier with showers over the coast of Guangdong in the latter part of this week,’ forecaster says
A storm headed for Hong Kong is expected to intensify on its approach to the South China Sea and enter within 400km (248.5 miles) of the city by Friday, the Observatory has said.
The weather forecaster on Monday said Typhoon Koinu would strengthen on Tuesday morning and could reach super typhoon levels on Wednesday.
It added that Koinu, which means puppy in Japanese, would hit southern Taiwan first before weakening as it entered a 400km radius of Hong Kong.
The storm was centred about 840km northeast of Manila as of Monday noon and could make landfall in the northeastern part of the South China Sea.
“Koinu will move towards the vicinity of the Luzon Strait to the southern part of Taiwan and intensify gradually,” the Observatory said. “The weather will be windier with showers over the coast of Guangdong in the latter part of this week.”
The forecaster also expected a northeast monsoon to reach southern China later in the week, making Koinu’s subsequent movements uncertain.
According to the Observatory’s nine-day forecast, the weather in Hong Kong will remain very hot and mostly fine until Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall from current highs of up to 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit) to 25 degrees on Saturday.
The city is currently under the influence of an anticyclone that has brought high temperatures to the region.
“Showers and thunderstorms triggered by high temperatures will affect the region,” the forecaster added.