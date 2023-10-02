This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

A storm headed for Hong Kong is expected to intensify on its approach to the South China Sea and enter within 400km (248.5 miles) of the city by Friday, the Observatory has said.

The weather forecaster on Monday said Typhoon Koinu would strengthen on Tuesday morning and could reach super typhoon levels on Wednesday.

It added that Koinu, which means puppy in Japanese, would hit southern Taiwan first before weakening as it entered a 400km radius of Hong Kong.

The storm was centred about 840km northeast of Manila as of Monday noon and could make landfall in the northeastern part of the South China Sea.