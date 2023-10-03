Hong Kong to issue T1 alert on Wednesday night as Typhoon Koinu nears

This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

The Hong Kong Observatory will issue the No 1 warning signal on Wednesday night, with Typhoon Koinu nearing the eastern coast of Guangdong.

The weather forecaster on Tuesday said the storm’s impact on Hong Kong would still depend on its strength after making landfall and its distance from the Pearl River Delta.

“Koinu is expected to edge closer to the eastern coast of Guangdong. It may then move westwards along the coast of Guangdong and its adjacent waters, and weaken gradually under the influence of the northeast monsoon,” the Observatory said in its noon forecast.

“If Koinu weakens slowly and comes closer to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary, it will be rather windy with squally showers over the region on Friday and over the weekend.”