The Hong Kong Observatory on Thursday said the No 1 alert for Typhoon Koinu would remain in force for most of the day, as the city braced for occasional heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend.

At 1pm, Koinu was estimated to be about 630km east of Hong Kong and expected to continue moving westward at 10km/h across the Taiwan Strait.

“According to the present forecast track, Koinu will maintain a distance of about 500km or more from Hong Kong today,” the Observatory said, adding that the severe typhoon was set to weaken significantly upon entry into the Pearl River Delta over the weekend.