“According to the present forecast track, Koinu will maintain a distance of about 500km or more from Hong Kong today,” the Observatory said, adding that the severe typhoon was set to weaken significantly upon entry into the Pearl River Delta over the weekend.

At 1pm, Koinu was estimated to be about 630km east of Hong Kong and expected to continue moving westward at 10km/h across the Taiwan Strait.

The Hong Kong Observatory on Thursday said the No 1 alert for Typhoon Koinu would remain in force for most of the day, as the city braced for occasional heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend.

“The need for issuance of higher tropical cyclone warning signals depends on how fast Koinu weakens and its distance.”

But the forecaster warned there would still be occasional heavy showers with strong winds over the weekend and on Monday, amid cool weather.

The Drainage Services Department, meanwhile, on Thursday geared up for possible inclement weather, noting there were 220 channels across the city that were considered easily blocked by leaves or trash. It assured the public that staff had already been sent to inspect and clear such pathways if needed.

According to department engineer Yeung Ka-chun, robots were also being used to help clear sludge in hard-to-reach places, while detection devices under a “remote flood control system” had also been installed at more than 300 drainage locations to keep track of water levels at various areas, especially those near rivers.

He added emergency control centres would be set up in the case of red or black rainstorm warnings, as well as the No 8 typhoon signal or above, and extra response teams would be deployed.

Visitors at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront seek respite from the searing heat, an effect from the approaching storm. Photo: Sam Tsang

The government currently has about 30 drainage-clearing vehicles equipped with giant water tanks and high pressure jets that can break up clogging in drains. Yeung said these would be deployed to affected areas if needed.

The city last month emerged relatively unscathed by Super Typhoon Saola, which triggered the first No 10 alert in five years, but a freak rainstorm a week later blindsided authorities and caused flash floods citywide, leading to damage and 140 people being sent to hospital.