“The queue usually takes 10 to 12 years for a spot at a dormitory for intellectually disabled adults,” Wong told a radio programme on Friday morning. “All they can do is return home and wait.”

Special education boarding schools usually allow graduated youth to extend their stay until they are 20 years old, but they have to move home while applying for an adult hostel.

Wong Wai-hung, chairman of the Joint Council of Parents of the Mentally Handicapped, said more government support was needed for the demographic during the transition period between graduation from school to joining adult care groups.

Concern groups in Hong Kong on Friday called for more urgent support to aid youth with special needs transition into adulthood, a day after a mother allegedly stabbed herself and her 20-year-old twin sons during an argument.

On Thursday a woman, 53, was arrested in Wong Tai Sin on suspicion of wounding her 20-year-old twin sons, understood to be on the autism spectrum and with special needs.

The two youths had lived in a special needs boarding school for children with mild mental disabilities since young and moved home in July upon graduation.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han confirmed on Thursday his department was arranging for the two men to attend day care services.

However, Wong said the wait for such facilities would still take years, questioning why more was not done for the pair who were listed as high-risk.

Labour secretary Chris Sun says authorities are looking into providing care for the two young men in the latest case. Photo: Edmond So

Mentally disabled people accounted for a tenth of the 800,000 disabled population in Hong Kong, but remain largely invisible to society, Wong argued.

Tensions in households linked to such cases usually peak in September and October, according to him, as the latest batch of special needs student graduate in July and return home to live with their carers full-time.

“The challenge of taking care of them multiplies suddenly,” Wong stressed.

“We understand that the mother in the recent case has mental health issues, adding to the pressure. There should be more resources to help families adjust during this period.”

Social worker Yuen Shuk-yan is concerned about carers keeping their troubles to themselves. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Yuen Shuk-yan, who sits on the government’s advisory committee on mental health, told the same programme many carers bottle up their troubles and required more support to seek help.

She said temporary care centres, which allow carers to take a break, should simplify their application process, arguing current procedures were too time-consuming.

Yuen added that more pre-emptive help should be afforded to families at risk so they did not fall through the cracks, noting she had observed more cases in which the elderly and mentally disabled had to act as carers for loved ones.

“We launched resources targeted at carers this year, such as a service hotline, but that is not enough. Some carers don’t know who to go to for help or how to reach out to social workers, showing a lack in our support system,” she said.