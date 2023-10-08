The Observatory said Koinu would bring strong winds and intense rain bands to many parts of the city as the storm moved steadily closer to the Pearl River Delta.

The government also issued a special announcement and advised “members of the public with long or difficult home journeys or those having to return to outlying islands to begin their journeys now. The government is now making arrangements to release its employees accordingly.”

The Education Bureau said all schools would close for the day and reminded campuses to implement contingency measures to ensure student safety.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No 8 storm warning on Sunday afternoon as Typhoon Koinu came within 100km (62 miles) of the city, prompting the cancellation of classes and at least 70 flights, as well as the suspension of some public transport services.

“Winds will further strengthen in the afternoon. Cloudy with squally showers. Showers will be heavy later. Seas will be rough with swells,” the forecaster said.

The typhoon has also disrupted planes coming and going from the city’s airport, with at least 70 flights, comprising 37 outbound and 33 incoming ones, cancelled as of 11.30am.

The MTR Corporation said train and light rail routes would continue to run during service hours, but the firm’s buses operating in Tuen Mun, Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wan would stop three hours after the signal was issued.

Citybus said its daytime routes would be suspended from 2.40pm onwards, while KMB was set to halt all daytime services, including the Long Win to airport route, after the last buses departed at 3pm.

Star Ferry said it would stop services at 1.30pm, while Sun Ferry announced all crossings would close after the last ship set off from Kowloon City at 2.35pm to North Point.

According to Foodpanda’s website, all deliveries would be halted for the day. Customers could still place orders with Deliveroo, but most restaurants on the platform had a waiting time of at least two hours.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club also announced that Sunday’s Sha Tin race meeting would be cancelled. Hong Kong Disneyland and theme park Ocean Park are set to close for the day.

Hong Kong has issued a No 8 warning in response to Typhoon Koinu. Photo: Sam Tsang

The nearing storm has also prompted a rush to the stores as residents stocked up on supplies.

Over in Tseung Kwan O, a long line of shoppers hoping to get some extra vegetables was seen outside a wet market.

Retiree Yan Lau, 60, said he had bought 2kg of vegetables for dinner with his wife.

“If I were eating alone I could just do instant noodles. But I bought one more type of vegetable for my wife tonight,” he said, adding that prices had gone up at least 30 per cent.

At public housing site Yiu Tung Estate in Shau Kei Wan, some elderly residents were left stranded and unable to head out to the nearest market by buses due to the nearby main road remaining blocked following a massive landslide triggered by record rainfall last month.

The owner of the only vegetable store on the estate, a woman surnamed Kwok, said older residents had either restored to stopping by her shop or needed help from their families to get fresh food.

“We keep having extreme weather in the city… there is nothing we can do,” she said.

A shopper surnamed Ma, in her 70s, bought carrots and corn to cook soup for her family and she said they would all stay at home to wait out the storm.

Koinu, named after Japanese term for the Canis Minor constellation, is the third storm this year to merit a No 8 signal. The Observatory last issued the warning on September 1 as Typhoon Saola encroached on the city.

The signal remained in force for 15 hours and 40 minutes, before the forecaster upgraded it to a No 9 for 2 hours and then to a No 10 hurricane signal for 7½ hours.

The higher signal was downgraded to a No 8 in the early hours of the day after, lasting 12 hours and 40 minutes.

A No 8 signal was also issued for 15 hours and 40 minutes when Typhoon Talim struck Hong Kong on July 17.