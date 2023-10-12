Shun said the practice dated back to July 23, 2012, when Typhoon Vicente hit Hong Kong and caused falling trees to damage overhead cables near Tai Po on the East Rail line. The incident left hundreds of people stranded on trains and stations overnight.

Thousands struggled to find alternative travel when the city’s sole rail operator suspended overland trains, including those for the Airport Express, only minutes after the forecaster issued the warning.

“The key issue lies not in whether the Observatory issued a typhoon signal No 9 on Sunday, but rather in why [the MTR Corporation] did not consider the actual weather conditions when deciding to suspend its services,” he wrote on social media.

Shun Chi-ming, who previously worked for the Observatory, on Thursday said the suspension of rail services along open-air sections when the signal was raised on Sunday had damaged the city’s image as a world-class tourist destination.

Hong Kong’s rail giant should review its procedures for No 9 typhoon warnings, a former director of the city’s weather forecaster has said after thousands of commuters were left stranded when storm Koinu struck the city over the weekend.

“It is important to note the situation that night was significantly different from what happened on Sunday. When No 9 alert was issued on July 23, 2012, Hong Kong was already experiencing widespread strong winds and gales,” he explained.

“In contrast, the overall wind intensity on Sunday was much lower than when Typhoon Vicente hit due to the tight circulation of Typhoon Koinu, in which the strong winds only affected the offshore waters of southern Hong Kong.”

He also pointed to the MTR Corp’s decision to use anemometers, which measure wind speed and direction, for the Ngong Ping 360 cable car to help gauge when to suspend services.

Shun Chi-ming, a former Observatory director, has urged the MTR Corp to review its No 9 typhoon protocols. Photo: Jonathan Wong

“Similarly, Tsing Ma Bridge and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge have wind speed sensors installed to decide whether to cease operations due to high wind speeds,” he said.

“So, why can’t the same be done for railway sections? Would it be appropriate to suspend operations for major bridges and roads in Hong Kong based solely on No 9 alert?”

The MTR Corp earlier said its trains generally withstood wind intensities equivalent of up to a No 8 typhoon signal, it did not mean they were incapable of withstanding conditions under a No 9 warning, since not all locations experienced the same intensity.

The company also stressed the immediate suspension of services for all open-air sections of line during a No 9 signal was standard protocol that prioritised safety. It explained that fallen trees or debris blown onto the tracks could potentially impact the operation of overhead cables and trains.

Clarence Fong Chi-kong, founder of Weather Underground of Hong Kong, said decisions on whether to run transport services amid storms should be based on conditions at the time, but noted it also depended on whether the rail operator had the expertise to make the call.

“Flight operations are not solely determined by typhoon signals. Airlines can analyse the weather conditions and make decisions regarding take-offs and landings based on their own assessments,” he said.

Fong, who is also a meteorologist at the Macau-based ESCAP/WMO Typhoon Committee under the United Nations, said No 9 signals were currently defined as weather conditions that could potentially worsen to a level meriting a No 10 warning, something the MTR Corp was aware of.

“It is reasonable to suspend their services partially during the No 9 alert,” he said. “However, if there is no strong wind during the alert in force, allowing passengers to continue their journey until reaching the end station may be worth considering.”

Many commuters were forced to rely on taxis and form long queues at stands when the No 9 signal was issued on Sunday night. At the airports, travellers spoke of waiting times of more than five hours.

Fong on Thursday acknowledged operating the Airport Express amid such weather might not be practical due to safety concerns, but said trains could still take stranded passengers to the nearby AsiaWorld-Expo.

“The Airport Authority could provide essential amenities such as food, drinks and blankets,” he said. “This approach could have resolved the issue without requiring other modes of transportation to take risks in providing services amid adverse weather conditions.”