While his mother has attributed her son’s survival to his “strong willpower”, some experts have deemed the case exceptional as many questions remain unanswered.

According to a source, Tsang said he survived by drinking stream water and eating leaves and whatever wild fruit he could find.

Matthew Tsang Hin-chit, who went missing after leaving Diocesan Boys’ School in Mong Kok last week, was eventually found by firefighters in Ma On Shan Country Park on Wednesday. The pupil was not wearing a shirt, trousers or shoes at the time of his discovery. He later said he decided to remove the clothing after it became soaked.

The miraculous rescue of a missing teenager has left Hongkongers astounded and experts perplexed, as the 17-year-old was found alive in a country park after seven days during which the city faced a typhoon and heavy rain.

The Post has spoken to experts in mountain safety and health, as well as medical professionals, to find out more about the dos and don’ts for anyone who has lost their way while hiking.

1. How safe is hiking in Hong Kong?

Hiking in the city is generally very safe as long as trekkers are prepared and do not go alone, according to veteran mountaineer Chung Kin-man, who conquered Mount Everest in 2003.

“The problem is some people might embark on non-official trails or become injured and are unable leave,” he said. “Make plans, bring enough food and water. Hiking is a great activity but we should never be negligent about it or casually start walking on a mountain.”

Chung said familiarity with the location and duration of the hike was crucial, as well as sharing these details and the number of people involved with loved ones at home.

Hikers must also bring a first aid kit, map and compass, and should not rely on their phones for directions, he added.

Kevin Chan Kwok-pan, an executive member of Hong Kong Survival Association, said trails in the city were relatively safe compared with those in many other parts of the world, thus getting lost in the mountains was uncommon here.

“But people may get trapped in the mountains because of other situations such as injuries or extreme weather,” he said.

He said hikers should follow official paths and avoid venturing onto unknown or new ones.

2. What should I do if I am lost on a mountain?

Chung said people who were lost should walk towards the peak of the mountain if it was physically possible.

“You should not walk downwards. You should slowly walk upwards as there will usually be trails on the mountain ridge,” he explained.

“In Hong Kong, most of the roads are developed. When you get to the top, it is easy for you to see some infrastructure or even electricity pylons, telephone poles, first aid stations or distress signages.”

Veteran mountaineer Chung Kin-ma conquered Everest in 2003. Photo: Handout

If hikers did not have the stamina to walk uphill, they should stay put and find shelter such as a gazebo or a rock, he added.

“At night, you should stay as calm as possible and do not wander around because you may fall into the woods or the creek. It is very important to avoid getting hurt,” he said. “The farther you go, the more energy you will lose and could get hurt.”

Chan from the survival association said trekkers should turn around and try to leave the mountain through the route they used to enter if they were lost.

“Many people may be in denial that they are lost. They may keep walking further to find another path,” he said. “Not a lot of people will turn around and dial the distress call because of their ego.”

3. Where should I find water? Is it safe to drink from a river?

Lobo Louie Hung-tak, a senior lecturer of health and physical education at the Education University of Hong Kong, said stream water was safe to drink as long as it was not sewage water.

He explained that our body needed water the most to flush out toxins and keep the metabolism up.

Regarding extreme cases where people resort to drinking their own urine for survival, Louie stressed that this would hinder rather than aid hydration. The body would use up more energy to detoxify the toxins in urine, he noted.

“If you drink your own urine, you will die faster,” he said.

Chan said in extreme situations, consuming stream water was acceptable as long as it was flowing and looked clean.

4. Should I try to search for food? What is safe to eat?

Dr Axel Siu Yuet-chung, a specialist in emergency medicine, stressed the dangers of picking random plants and fruits from the bushes, as regular people did not have the knowledge to identify what was poisonous.

Wild taro, for instance, was not edible, he said, even though it resembled yams. Accidental poisoning could irritate the gastrointestinal tract and cause a burning sensation, Siu added.

Police search for Matthew Tsang in Ma On Shan Country Park. Photo: Handout

He noted humans could survive without food for one to two weeks, but this also depended on an individual’s health and energy reserves.

Chan said lost trekkers should not wander around to search for food. He said under extreme conditions, they could try putting rocks or other objects in their mouths to trick their brains to alleviate the feelings of hunger.

5. How should I maintain my body temperature? Should I take off my clothes if they are soaked in the rain?

Louie said clothes should be kept on at all times even if the person was soaked and felt cold during heavy rain.

“For the sake of energy balance, the clothes, even if dampened, can maintain the body temperature,” he said, warning that exposing the body in the wild posed a great risk of getting stung by bees and insects.

Chan said hikers could stuff leaves, barks and plastic bags into their clothes to create an insulation layer to keep themselves warm.

But Siu said in some circumstances, such as if the person was already drenched and unable to find shelter to keep themselves dry, it would be better for them to remove their clothes because wet garments would further lower the body temperature.

He added that the risk of being bitten by insects and infected was relatively low during heavy rain.