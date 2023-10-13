The first application was jointly submitted by China State Construction Engineering, Hong Kong Nation-Synergy International Hydrogen Power Technology and Sinopec to use hydrogen fuel to supply electricity at a construction site in Lok Ma Chau.

A spokesman for the Environment and Ecology Bureau on Friday said the applicants, including energy firm Towngas, had reached an agreement with a government working group after ensuring their trial projects would be carried out smoothly and safely.

Hong Kong authorities have agreed in principle to give two more trial projects the green light to use hydrogen to generate electricity.

The other was made by Towngas and a padel sports company for extracting hydrogen from the existing coal gas network at a site in Sai Kung for charging electric cars.

The bureau spokesman noted the interdepartmental working group dedicated to hydrogen fuel technology “promptly initiated” the examination process after receiving the applications in July.

Approvals were made after applicants enhanced their designs and technical details, according to the spokesman.

“The various trial projects will provide data and field experience to formulate an operational safety framework for the local use of hydrogen fuel in the long run.

“The working group is closely monitoring the progress of the projects, as well as other cases with an interest in submitting an application.”

He said the group had requested project applicants to consider the group’s comments in a bid to “optimise the trial projects, with a view to enabling the smooth and expeditious commencement of more trial projects where their hydrogen fuel technologies are feasible”.

Authorities would also aim to start testing hydrogen fuel cell double-decker buses this year as scheduled, he added.

Nine applications of hydrogen energy trial projects have received in-principle approval since March 24.

Currently, hydrogen is considered a dangerous substance, meaning its production, storage and transport are forbidden unless warranted.

However, the only large-scale application of hydrogen is as a component of coal gas by Towngas, which provides households and commercial and industrial customers with the fuel via its pipeline network.

The bureau spokesman said the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department had commissioned a study to amend the Gas Safety Ordinance to cover hydrogen as a source of fuel.

He added the department would conduct a “business impact assessment in consultation with the trade and stakeholders” soon.

Approvals were made after applicants enhanced their designs and technical details. Photo: Reuters

The working group also had an initial discussion on the strategies and measures for hydrogen development in the future, with authorities bringing about a proposed legislative amendment “at an appropriate time”, he noted.

Towngas said it was pleased to learn about the approval, adding it hoped to begin the trial within the year to “showcase practical applications of hydrogen energy to the public”.

“Towngas is determined to advance the project swiftly,” a spokeswoman said. “Towngas also acknowledges the diligent progress made by the working group in their research on hydrogen energy regulations.”

The Post has contacted Sinopec for comment.