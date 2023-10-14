Hong Kong recorded 21 deaths from 37 serious flu cases in adults in the past week with more than half of the total number unvaccinated, prompting a medical expert to remind residents to get their jabs ahead of the winter peak season.

Respiratory expert David Hui Shu-cheong from Chinese University on Saturday warned the influenza season was expected to peak from January to March, potentially overlapping with a predicted coronavirus outbreak from November.

He argued it was in fact more pressing for Hongkongers to get a flu jab than a Covid-19 booster. “We have not come across the flu for three years so it would be tough for those who get infected,” Hui told a radio programme.

Professor David Hui has warned the influenza season is set to peak between January and March. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

“Whereas we have already encountered the coronavirus for three years, with many already inoculated or infected and its symptoms also getting mild.”