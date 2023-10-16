The number of complaints over botched semi-permanent tattoos has doubled from last year, Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has said, warning that procedures such as eyebrow and eyeliner microblading had led to cornea injuries and posed a risk of vision loss.

The Consumer Council on Monday said it had received 24 complaints about cosmetic tattoo services in the first nine months of this year, up from the 12 recorded over the same period last year.

“The number of complaints has increased as the popularity of cosmetic tattoos has grown. Since 2020, we have accumulated 80 complaints,” said Gilly Wong Fung-han, the watchdog’s chief executive.

“Among the complaints we received, many involve injuries. Unsatisfactory results are [also] major complaints. We must closely monitor such services.”

The council also warned that cosmetic tattoos, including techniques such as microblading, as well as traditional ones could lead to bacterial and viral infections if the equipment for the procedure was not properly cleaned.