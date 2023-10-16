“Patients are getting older and are prone to more disease and comorbidities. That means you will be admitted to hospital more often. When in hospital receiving treatment, having tubes put in your body also puts you at risk of infections,” he said.

Dr Lowell Ling, assistant professor at the university’s department of anaesthesia and intensive care, said sepsis incidence and mortality rates among adults with the condition had risen respectively by 2.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent annually over the decade.

The study by Chinese University analysed more than 13 million medical episodes at public hospitals over a decade from 2009, with the findings released on Monday.

One in four adult deaths in Hong Kong public hospitals between 2009 and 2018 was related to sepsis, a university study has found, triggering calls from researchers for early diagnosis and treatment amid rising incidence and mortality rates.

“Although we’re recognising more with sepsis, the treatment has not changed over the last 10 to 20 years. We still use the same antibiotics, the [bacteria and viruses] are now getting more angry and they’re more resistant to our treatment. So we have fewer ways to treat the infection.”

He urged people to seek medical help as soon as possible when they showed signs of infection.

Sepsis happens when the body has an abnormal reaction to a bacterial or viral infection and causes dysfunction of at least one organ. It can lead to complications such as liver impairment, acute kidney injury, septic shock, acute respiratory disease syndrome and encephalopathy.

Symptoms of sepsis include confusion, severe breathlessness, extreme shivering, lightheadedness, reduced urine and mottled skin. It affects one in 1,000 adults in Hong Kong per year.

From September 2021, the researchers conducted big data analysis on electronic health records of more than 13 million adult cases at public hospitals between 2009 and 2018. The data included age, admission records, laboratory and microbiology tests, and antibiotics usage, among others.

The findings were published in the international medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases in August.

The team found that while the overall mortality rate, including patients who had an infection, had dropped over the years, more people suffered from sepsis and more deaths were associated with the condition.

In 2018, 27.8 per cent of all adult deaths in Hong Kong were attributable to sepsis, the researchers found.

The fatality risk could reach 47.2 per cent if four or more organs were dysfunctional as a result of sepsis, they said.

Ling said the rising trend could continue because of the prevalence of drug resistance.

“Drug resistance in Hong Kong is already lower than other places in the world, but the situation of sepsis is severe. Thus, it can be troublesome if drug resistance becomes more serious in Hong Kong,” he said.

“We are worried as the Covid-19 and influenza situation has been getting worse recently, so we call on the public to take precautions, which is to get vaccinated.”

Ling said their findings were different from most overseas sepsis studies which analysed data extracted from clinical codes – classifications given to discharged patients depending on the conditions they suffered – and suggested a decrease in mortality.

“We found that the coding is actually also very subjective and biased … It could either underestimate or overestimate the burden of sepsis,” he said.

He said some healthcare systems used coding to finance hospitals, while medical workers in different countries might code sepsis and other diseases differently.

Among sufferers was Ching Chi-kin, 59, who was hospitalised and intubated for 10 days in the intensive care unit as a result of sepsis caused by Legionnaires’ disease.

He came down with a fever and cough in mid-June but did not seek medical help until the following month when he experienced shortness of breath.

Ling said he had seen many patients quickly deteriorate from a normal cold to a serious condition and could require six months to a few years to recover from difficulties in sleeping, eating, communication and cognitive functions resulting from sepsis.

“People should see a doctor as soon as possible when they fall sick. Families and friends should also pay attention to the patients as sepsis patients can be very confused and may be unaware of their own situation,” he said.

He said the researchers wished to extend their study on data between 2019 and 2023 and collaborate with the Hospital Authority to develop a system to assess patients’ risks of sepsis when they were hospitalised.