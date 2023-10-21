Hong Kong authorities were trying to capture a wild boar after it ran into a flower store and bit a shopkeeper on Saturday morning.

Police received a report at 9.21am that a 1.5-metre (3.3 foot) long wild boar had entered the shop, where it was last seen, on Yuen Ngai Street in the flower market area of Mong Kok.

The animal bit the man, in his forties, on his right arm and leg. He suffered minor injuries and an ambulance took him to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.