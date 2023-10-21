Hong Kong authorities trying to capture 1.5-metre long wild boar after it runs into flower store, bites shopkeeper
- Wild pig last seen around 9.21am at flower store on Yuen Ngai Street in Mong Kok, where it bit man in his forties
- Shopkeeper suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment
Police received a report at 9.21am that a 1.5-metre (3.3 foot) long wild boar had entered the shop, where it was last seen, on Yuen Ngai Street in the flower market area of Mong Kok.
The animal bit the man, in his forties, on his right arm and leg. He suffered minor injuries and an ambulance took him to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.
A video shared by local media outlets showed several police officers trying to trap the wild boar inside the shop using buckets and shields. The animal squealed at one point after being grabbed, but managed to free itself.
Officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department have been called in to try to capture the boar. Police have cordoned off part of Yuen Ngai Street.
Authorities adopted a policy in 2021 to euthanise wild pigs captured in urban or residential areas after a spike in the number of boars attacking people.