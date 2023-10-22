Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority chief has warned of an impending surge in flu cases, noting it will be the first winter without a mandatory mask-wearing policy that took effect during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tony Ko Pat-sing, chief executive of the Hospital Authority, made the prediction after the Department of Health said it would investigate a case of severe influenza A infection involving a 16-year-old boy who was found unconscious two days after developing a runny nose.

“I would ask Hongkongers to be extremely careful for the coming winter since it will be the first one where people are not required to wear masks,” Ko told a television programme on Sunday, referring to the city dropping its face covering mandate starting March 1. “People, children in particular, will be more vulnerable as they have not been exposed to any major flu virus in the past three years.”

Tony Ko Pat-sing, chief executive of the Hospital Authority, has urged residents to be careful this winter as flu cases are expected to reach high levels. Photo: Jelly Tse

The authority chief said he expected the number of infections to reach a high level, given contact between people had increased, adding the city saw a similar surge in cases in the past summer after the lifting of pandemic-related social-distancing curbs.