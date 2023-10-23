Hongkongers on Monday morning reported feeling mild tremors caused by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake that struck off the southeastern coast of China.

The Observatory said the earthquake occurred at 3.20am about 350km (217 miles) east-northeast of the city, with an epicentre located 10km deep.

The forecaster classified the few seconds of shaking in Hong Kong as a local intensity three on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. This indicates that the minor tremors could be felt indoors, resembling vibrations caused by passing light trucks.

It said it had received several reports of minor shaking from residents.