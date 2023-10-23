Hongkongers report tremors as magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes off southeastern China coast
- Earthquake occurred at 3.20am about 350km east-northeast of city, according to Observatory
- Several residents report experiencing minor shaking, forecaster says
Hongkongers on Monday morning reported feeling mild tremors caused by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake that struck off the southeastern coast of China.
The Observatory said the earthquake occurred at 3.20am about 350km (217 miles) east-northeast of the city, with an epicentre located 10km deep.
The forecaster classified the few seconds of shaking in Hong Kong as a local intensity three on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. This indicates that the minor tremors could be felt indoors, resembling vibrations caused by passing light trucks.
It said it had received several reports of minor shaking from residents.
According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the earthquake took place in the sea areas near Nan’ao County, located within the city of Shantou in Guangdong province.
The most recent earthquake with effects felt in Hong Kong occurred near the Philippines, with a 6.3 magnitude recorded on September 12 about 790km east-southeast of the city.