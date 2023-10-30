The number of northbound travellers from Hong Kong is unlikely to fluctuate heavily when mainland China lifts its health declaration policy, a city official has said, while vowing to upgrade a cruise terminal and tap into emerging trends to support the tourism industry.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hong on Monday said he believed the decision to scrap a health declaration form allowing travellers to cross the border using a QR code, commonly known as a “black code”, from Wednesday would have little effect on the number of people heading north.

“I don’t think many people are deterred from going to the mainland because of the black code. They travel there based on what is attractive,” he told a radio programme.

Customs officials on the mainland implemented the policy in January 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the requirement covering all inbound and outbound travellers.

The minister’s remarks come amid local efforts to encourage more mainlanders to visit Hong Kong and concerns that an increasing number of city residents now favour crossing the border during public holidays to hunt for retail bargains.