He told a media briefing on Tuesday he had constantly appealed to the government to drop the ban imposed after the country began releasing treated radioactive water from the mothballed Fukushima power plant, echoing a similar call from the Group of Seven nations.

Consul general Okada Kenichi was speaking on Tuesday, just two days after the G7 asked for the “immediate repeal” of import bans on Japanese food products.

The Japanese consulate in Hong Kong has urged the city government to relax its ban on seafood imports from the Northeast Asian country, saying it is heart-breaking to witness how local businesses offering food from the country are suffering.

“It breaks my heart to hear that Japanese businesses in Hong Kong say sales have dropped and they are struggling because of irrational and baseless rumours,” he said.

“We will continue to provide the Hong Kong government with the necessary information and strongly urge the early removal of import restrictions on Japanese products based on scientific evidence.”

He welcomed officials to visit Fukushima to understand more about the discharge process.

“As the proverb goes, seeing is believing,” he said. “When the government comes to Fukushima in person, they will understand what we are doing is proper and trustworthy.”

The diplomat also stressed that the G7 nations supported the country’s call for rational responses to the release plan “based on scientific evidence”.

Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China tightened import restrictions on Japanese seafood two months ago in the wake of the decision and Russia announced a similar ban earlier this month.

Nuclear experts and Japanese officials told the media briefing on Tuesday that Japan’s approach to decommissioning the Fukushima power plant was safe, transparent and rooted in science.

The discharge of the water would not have any impact on human health or the aquatic environment, said Gerry Thomas, a former professor of molecular pathology at the Imperial College of London, who was invited to speak at the briefing.

“Bioaccumulation will not occur,” she said. “Tritium will be excreted by both aquatic creatures and humans.”

Tritium is a radioactive element that cannot be removed from the waste water.

“The fear of radioactive exposure is considerably larger than the impact from radiation itself,” she said. The psychological impacts affect people’s livelihoods.”

Takashi Hibiki, a professor of thermal-fluid engineering at City University, said radioactive water from the Fukushima plant would not affect Hong Kong’s oceans.

He quoted a Korean Nuclear Society’s report that no abnormal radioactive concentrations were detected in samples of South Korean waters.

“Hongkongers do not need to worry about transboundary release,” Hibiki said.

Representatives from the Japanese government also presented reports on seawater and seafood samples taken near the plant, which showed that all test results were satisfactory.

The plant’s first release of 7,800 tonnes of waste water started on August 24 and ended on September 11. A second release began on October 5 and continued for 17 days.

Hong Kong banned the import of fresh, frozen, chilled, dried or processed seafood, sea salt and seaweed from the Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama prefectures on August 24.

The mainland, Japan’s largest market for marine food products, imported 87.1 billion yen (US$588 million) worth of seafood from the country last year. Hong Kong, the second-largest market, brought in about 75.5 billion yen of aquatic foodstuffs from the country last year.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan earlier said the government has taken a conservative approach towards the ban as the discharge was unprecedented and difficult to monitor.

The city has been testing seafood imports, local fishery products and local seawater samples since the discharge. So far, all tests by the centre have been satisfactory.