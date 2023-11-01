Hong Kong’s environment chief says Japanese seafood ban here for the long haul, despite lobbying efforts by country’s consul general
Hong Kong’s environment minister on Wednesday said a ban on seafood imports from Japan in response to a waste water discharge plan would not be lifted in the short term, despite lobbying efforts by the country’s local consulate a day earlier.
“We have said this many times before: when you deal with waste water this way and release it in such great volume, can you really ensure no issues will arise throughout the entire process?” Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan told a radio programme.
“A variety of events have shown … there are in fact many problems. So, for now, I do not see why we should relax the ban.”
The minister’s remarks referred to the discovery of a black rockfish with levels of radioactive caesium 180 times over Japan’s safety limit, with the fish caught by Fukushima plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company in May, two months before the discharge plan kicked off.
Japan discharged 7,800 tonnes of treated waste water from the nuclear plant between August 24 and September 11, before conducting a second round on October 5 that spanned 17 days.
The decision prompted the Hong Kong government to implement a ban on aquatic products from the Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama prefectures on August 24. Mainland Chinese authorities also introduced their own ban on Japanese sea products, with the moves coming from two of Japan’s biggest export markets.
Tse on Wednesday touched on Japanese media reports that five Fukushima plant workers were sent to hospital after they were accidentally doused with radioactive substances while cleaning some pipes.
Asked if Hong Kong officials would visit the Fukushima plant at Tokyo’s invitation to understand more about the process, the minister said he was “grateful” for the offer but more details about the trip were needed before a decision could be made.
Kenichi Okada, Japan’s consul general in Hong Kong, on Tuesday urged city authorities to relax the seafood ban and said it was “heartbreaking” to see struggling local businesses that offered the country’s foods.
Trade ministers for the Group of 7 (G7), which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, have also called for an “immediate repeal” of bans targeting Japanese seafood.
But Tse on Wednesday stressed the ban was in place to ensure the health and safety of Hongkongers.