Hong Kong’s environment minister on Wednesday said a ban on seafood imports from Japan in response to a waste water discharge plan would not be lifted in the short term, despite lobbying efforts by the country’s local consulate a day earlier.

“We have said this many times before: when you deal with waste water this way and release it in such great volume, can you really ensure no issues will arise throughout the entire process?” Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan told a radio programme.

“A variety of events have shown … there are in fact many problems. So, for now, I do not see why we should relax the ban.”

The minister’s remarks referred to the discovery of a black rockfish with levels of radioactive caesium 180 times over Japan’s safety limit, with the fish caught by Fukushima plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company in May, two months before the discharge plan kicked off.