More than 100 Hongkongers report mild tremors after 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits off southeastern coast of China
- Observatory says earthquake hit at 7.24pm, about 200km west of the city and with 8km-deep epicentre
- More than 100 reports received from residents of minor shaking, according to forecaster
More than 100 Hongkongers reported feeling mild tremors on Saturday evening after a 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit off the southeastern coast of China.
The Observatory said the earthquake struck at 7.24pm about 200km (124 miles) west of the city, with an 8km-deep epicentre.
The weather forecaster classified the few seconds of shaking in Hong Kong as a local intensity of three on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. This indicates that the minor tremors could be felt indoors, resembling vibrations caused by passing light trucks.
It said it had received more than 100 reports from residents of minor shaking.
According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the earthquake struck near Jiangmen and Enping, two cities in Guangdong province.
A Post reporter living in Sha Tau Kok near the Shenzhen border said she felt her table vibrating slightly for a few seconds.
“I didn’t know that it was an earthquake,” she said. “I only thought it was caused by a truck passing by.”
Hong Kong most recently felt tremors from a 5-magnitude earthquake about 350km east-northeast from the city that occurred in the sea off Shantou in Guangdong on October 23.