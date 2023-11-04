More than 100 Hongkongers reported feeling mild tremors on Saturday evening after a 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit off the southeastern coast of China.

The Observatory said the earthquake struck at 7.24pm about 200km (124 miles) west of the city, with an 8km-deep epicentre.

The weather forecaster classified the few seconds of shaking in Hong Kong as a local intensity of three on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. This indicates that the minor tremors could be felt indoors, resembling vibrations caused by passing light trucks.