Hong Kong swelters on second-hottest November day since records began, as mercury soars to 30.7 degrees
- Temperature of 30.7 degrees recorded at Observatory’s headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui, but mercury climbs to 33 degrees at Hong Kong Wetland Park
- Forecaster says hot weather to continue until end of week, before temperatures drop next Tuesday
Hong Kong sweated through its second-hottest November day since records began in 1884, with the mercury soaring to 30.7 degrees Celsius (87.3 Fahrenheit) at the Observatory’s headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday.
The temperatures exceeded 31 degrees in other parts of the city, while the highest reading of the day, 33 degrees, was recorded at the Hong Kong Wetland Park in the New Territories.
The city’s hottest November day on record was in 1959 when the forecaster’s main facility recorded 31.8 degrees.
Hong Kong last year experienced its warmest autumn on record, as the average temperature reached 26.4 degrees between September and November.
The Observatory on Monday said Hong Kong would continue to swelter for the rest of the week and temperatures would reach up to 29 degrees.
But a sharp drop in temperatures is expected after the weekend, falling as low as 19 degrees by Tuesday next week.