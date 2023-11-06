Hong Kong sweated through its second-hottest November day since records began in 1884, with the mercury soaring to 30.7 degrees Celsius (87.3 Fahrenheit) at the Observatory’s headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday.

The temperatures exceeded 31 degrees in other parts of the city, while the highest reading of the day, 33 degrees, was recorded at the Hong Kong Wetland Park in the New Territories.

The city’s hottest November day on record was in 1959 when the forecaster’s main facility recorded 31.8 degrees.