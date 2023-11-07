Hong Kong authorities will cull 32 pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a farm in Yuen Long.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said on Tuesday that samples taken from 32 pigs at the Lau Fau Shan site revealed that half of the animals were carrying the virus.

“The AFCD has immediately suspended transport of any pigs from the farm concerned until further notice, according to the contingency plan on ASF [African swine fever],” a department spokesman said.

“The AFCD will arrange culling pigs on the farm concerned for the sake of prudence.”