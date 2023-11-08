The Hospital Authority on Tuesday reported its public emergency rooms had treated six patients who said they had been at the party and had later experienced “eye discomfort”.

“Right now, we are continuing investigating alongside our ApeFest vendors and contractors who we engaged to build and produce the event to identify the potential source(s) of these issues,” a spokesman said in a statement, confirming 22 people were affected.

US-based organiser Yuga Labs on Wednesday Hong Kong time told the Post that it was in contact with the affected attendees of Saturday’s ApeFest event at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal and was aware of reports of the complaints.

“The Hospital Authority has provided appropriate treatment and the condition of the patients concerned has stabilised,” a spokesman said.

Yuga Labs said it was reviewing lighting arrangements. “At this point, we’re actively looking into many data points and inputs, including, but not limited to fluorescent paint in one of our setup areas and ... UV lighting. We will provide updates as we can.”

There were around 2,250 participants and staff on Saturday.

CEO Daniel Alegre on Saturday told the Post that the setup of the party “started three days ago” because the terminal had a cruise arriving on Wednesday last week.

ApeFest DJs play a set online for people joining the Hong Kong party through the metaverse-like Otherside platform. Photo: Matt Haldane

Evan Luthra, a technology entrepreneur, said he started to suffer extreme eye pain at around 6am on Sunday after he arrived at his hotel and that two of his friends also had the same symptoms.

“I couldn’t sleep, my eyes were on fire,” he said. “I literally couldn’t open my eyes – it would burn so hard.

“Like, I couldn’t see anything,” added the 28 year-old, based in Tulum, Mexico.

“I was actually washing my eyes every hour, so from 6am to 10am,” he said. “I was waking up every 30 minutes just trying to wash my eyes with water because I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t do anything.”

Luthra said his eyes still “hurt a little bit” on Tuesday and that he could not look at screens for more than five minutes at a time.

But he had used the medicine his friends had been prescribed by a doctor and was sure he was close to full recovery, he said.

ApeFest is an annual event organised by Yuga Labs, which created Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most recognisable NFT brands in the world.

The third edition of the event was held in Hong Kong between November 3 to 5, the first time it has been held outside New York. The Post earlier reported there were more than 2,000 participants from 60 countries.

A party was held in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Saturday from 5pm to 11pm and dozens of posts on X, formerly Twitter, later surfaced from people complaining of eye problems.

Photos and videos online showed that the party was filled with colourful lighting.

An X user wrote on his page that he woke up with a severe burning sensation in his eyes after the party and was diagnosed with “photokeratitis over both eyes, accident related”.

“I almost went blind that night – worst pain in the eyes I’ve ever felt,” he said. “A waterfall of tears that felt like acid that can’t be washed away.”

But he said his eyes were later “tested as close to perfect with no serious cornea damage, luckily”.

Another X user named BobaBae, who attended the party and later suffered eye problems, told the Post she did not notice anything unusual and the event looked similar to last year’s.

The tech worker, based in the United States, said there was a photo experience spot which simulated a bathroom and was decorated with lights.

“People are saying it could be one of the lights there,” she said. “Nobody really knows. I don’t think it’s easy for them to investigate.”

“At 3am the next day, I couldn’t open my eyes and they were teary. Then I just went back to bed, woke up and it’s all fine.”

About 2,250 attendees and staff were at the event, according to organisers. Photo: Matt Haldane

Dr Chow Pak-chin, an ophthalmology specialist, said he suspected those affected had suffered photokeratitis, often called snow blindness, which happens when the unprotected cornea is damaged by exposure to UV rays.

The former president of the College of Ophthalmologists said anyone who developed similar symptoms to those reported should seek medical help as soon as possible.

Chow said he once saw a patient about 10 years ago who had the same condition, which had been caused by a stage light with a broken cover, adding he believed the same had happened to the partygoers.

Symptoms such as extreme eye pain usually emerged a few hours after the exposure, he said.

“The severity of the condition depends on how large and deep the burn on the cornea is, and whether the patient has received the right treatment,” he said. “If it becomes infected, it can have a huge impact on eyesight.

“If the wound is deep, there may be scars, which will affect eyesight.”

Chow said event organisers were responsible for ensuring the safety of the lights and suggested audiences should close their eyes if any kind of light was beamed directly at them.