South Korea said there had been at least 33 reports of bedbug infestations across the country between the middle of last month and Sunday, a jump from only nine cases recorded by its disease control agency over the past 10 years.

“From a medical perspective, bedbugs have no major impacts on people’s health,” she said at a Legislative Council meeting, adding authorities would soon provide advice on how to prevent and control the pests. “This is a sanitation issue which needs to be tackled.”

Undersecretary for Health Libby Lee Ha-yun on Wednesday said the government was aware of concerns that the pests might end up in the city, but told residents they posed little danger.

Hong Kong authorities have urged the public not to worry about a bedbug outbreak in South Korea being brought back to the city by travellers, with one tour operator saying residents remain enthusiastic about heading to the country.

Seventeen suspected bedbug reports have been filed from seven of Seoul’s 25 districts.

International travellers arriving in South Korea from countries including France and Britain, where bedbug outbreaks also occurred, were asked to disinfect their belongings thoroughly to prevent the pests from spreading.

Undersecretary for Health Libby Lee says authorities will soon provide advice on how to prevent and control the pests. Photo: Edmond So

According to Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection, bedbugs are small parasitic insects and their sole food source is the blood of warm-blooded animals. They are not known to spread disease and commonly move from one location to another such as furniture, beds, clothes and baggage.

Reactions to bites vary from no visible impact or the appearance of small red dots to more severe allergic responses such as marks and painful swelling. Bites may cause itching, which can lead to excessive scratching that raises the risk of a secondary skin infection.

Steve Huen Kwok-chuen, executive director of travel agency EGL Tours, said there had been no cancellation of his company’s trips to South Korea, adding he was not concerned.

“We only heard about bedbugs from media reports,” he said on a radio programme. “We did not hear any complaints from our guests who came back from their trips to South Korea, or our tour escorts.

“In the past two to three months, the same thing has happened in many hotels in Paris and Europe,” he said. “But I have not observed any increase in cancellations or people who refuse to visit there. I believe it is just a short-term issue.”

He said local authorities had to be proactive and did not think there would be a large impact on travel.

A technician inspects an apartment in Paris to treat a bedbug infestation. Photo: Reuters

His agency’s partners in the country told him of reports about a group of European tourists in Busan who had stayed in hostels there before heading to Seoul and who had been linked to outbreaks.

“But I am sure it is not as bad as it seems to be,” he said. “Bedbugs happen everywhere in the world. I do not think people have to be too concerned.”

Huen said that to his knowledge the usual practice for hotels handling bedbugs was to immediately close the room where the insects were found, and those nearby, for sterilisation.

The entire floor might be cordoned off if the issue was serious, he added.