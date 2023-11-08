Hong Kong should only use emergency warning system for ‘tsunami or earthquakes’, not rainstorms and typhoons: environment chief
- Tse Chin-wan says use of important real-time notifications to city’s mobile phone users should be reserved for major natural disasters, such as tsunamis
- Hong Kong Observatory in early stages of introducing artificial intelligence technologies to further improve its forecasting ability, he adds
Hong Kong’s emergency alert system is reserved for informing the public of events such as “tsunami or earthquakes”, the environment chief has said after a lawmaker asked whether it could be used to notify residents of rainstorms and typhoons.
Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Wednesday also said the Hong Kong Observatory had started implementing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to further improve its forecasting ability.
The minister turned down the suggestion after Legislative Council finance committee chairman and lawmaker Ronick Chan Chun-ying asked whether the government would consider using the system to warn of extreme weather events, similar to the “once-in-a-century” rainstorm that inundated the city in early September.
“For future emergency alerts, we will make use of the system, say when there is a tsunami or earthquake,” Tse said. “For information disseminated through normal channels or platforms, we won’t make use of the alert system.”
The emergency alert system, launched in November 2020, sends important real-time notifications to mobile phone users across the city. It was first used in 2022 to notify residents that Queen Elizabeth Hospital had been turned into a designated treatment site for Covid-19 patients.
For black rainstorms and typhoons, Tse said the Observatory already used TV programmes, radio stations and online platforms to alert the public, as well as sending instant messages to those using its mobile app.
“We see the effectiveness of these channels,” the minister said.
Hong Kong was battered by a string of extreme weather events over the past two months, with the most disruptive being a record-breaking 16-hour black rainstorm that caused widespread flooding and landslides, as well as injuring scores of people.
At one point during the storm, more than 158mm (6.2 inches) fell in just 60 minutes, the most logged in an hour since records began in 1884.
Shek O Road, the only route connecting the peninsula with the rest of the city, partially collapsed during the incident and was blocked by mudslides.
Public backlash was swift, with many expressing frustration over the government’s delayed response and dissemination of information.
During last month’s policy address, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the government was exploring the use of big data and AI to boost emergency preparedness for future extreme weather, noting the city’s early-warning arrangements were hampered by “technological constraints”.
Speaking at the Legco chamber, Tse noted the Observatory had already been using AI to improve its rainfall forecasting system, and that trials were under way for the technology’s implementation in detecting wind speed and direction, temperature and sea-level pressure.
The Observatory said it had been conducting trials using the Huawei-developed “Pangu-Weather” AI model, named after a creator in Chinese mythology who separated heaven and earth, since mid-2023 to improve its forecasting.
Tse noted that AI implementation was still in its “preliminary stages,” and that the technology had thus far proven better at predicting the path of typhoons compared to traditional methods, but was not “as helpful” when it came to tracking wind strengths.
“Further accumulation of data is necessary before we can ascertain its effectiveness in improving forecast accuracy,” he said.