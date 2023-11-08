“The chatbot could not fully replace the conventional bedside teaching, which allows students to interact with real patients,” said Dr Michael Co Tiong-hong, a clinical assistant professor at HKU’s Department of Surgery and a developer of the app.

The developers said the chatbot was able to provide trainee doctors with equal experience of rare complaints and tackle scheduling problems often encountered in conventional bedside teaching.

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) said on Wednesday it created the chatbot app, equipped with more than 20 patient cases, with the help of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

A hi-tech “virtual patient” has been developed to help hone Hong Kong medical students’ bedside consultation skills.

“But this tool could address the limitations of bedside teaching, because teachers could tailor rare and complex case scenarios, which students do not usually have access to in clinical settings.”

(From left) University of Hong Kong medical faculty’s Dr Michael Co, medical student Wynn Cheung, Jacky Wong and Dr John Yuen of the Department of Computer Science demonstrate a new “virtual patient” designed to boost the bedside manner and diagnostic skills of trainee doctors. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Conventional clinical bedside training happens in wards or at clinics. Students, usually in groups of six to eight, take clinical histories from patients and discuss them with their teachers.

But Co said that although the conventional method allowed students to acquire a good bedside manner and learn how to deal with patients, cases could not be standardised because each group had different patients to deal with.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which blocked students from clinical training in hospitals, led Co to develop a chatbot for virtual bedside training with the HKU computer science department.

The system was later upgraded with generative AI, and was launched in August.

It was incorporated into regular training last month, with real-life case input from teachers.

The latest version of the application allows students to choose cases from 10 areas, from surgery to intensive care, and talk to patients, who present a variety of symptoms, medical histories, personalities and educational levels.

Some of the patients have difficult personalities and others struggle to outline their problems – which poses different challenges to students’ consultation skills.

Co said about five per cent of clinical training would be virtual with the help of the chatbot and students would need to present the conversation with the virtual patients for assessment.

Co added that the virtual teaching mode also enabled collaboration with foreign universities, who could design virtual patients from their own countries to help city students learn about diseases not common in Hong Kong, as well as outline consultation techniques used by overseas students.

HKU had a session with the National University of Singapore last month and more partners, including the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, were expected to sign up for future sessions, which will happen four to six times a year.

Dr John Yuen Tsz-hon, an assistant professor at HKU’s Department of Computer Science and a developer of the chatbot, said the operational cost of the virtual patient was about US$100 per month.

Yuen said the team planned to introduce new features to improve user experience, including the use of AI-generated images or videos to simulate real-life consultations and create medical images for students to analyse and make clinical judgments.

Co added he also wanted to use the AI chatbot to help students practise breaking bad news to patients, such as those diagnosed with cancer.