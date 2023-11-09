“The ICH continues to expand and welcomed PPBHK, Hong Kong, China, as a new ICH Observer,” its statement read, referring to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of Hong Kong, which works with the department on approving the registration of pharmaceutical products in the city.

The council revealed the move publicly in a press release on Wednesday.

The Department of Health on Thursday said the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) had formally accepted the city as an observer at an assembly held in the Czech Republic on October 31.

Hong Kong has joined an international organisation of drug regulators as an observer, bringing authorities a step closer to achieving the goal of setting up their own approval system, with the health minister saying he is “delighted by the good news”.

The addition of Hong Kong brings the number of observers on the council to 37, in addition to its 21 members.

Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said he was “delighted by the good news”.

He said the observer status could allow the city to familiarise itself with the latest developments in drug regulation and advance the development of its own system.

The move will also help Hong Kong be more on par with World Health Organization-listed authorities, paving the way for a long-term bid to develop the city into an internationally recognised regulatory authority for drugs and medical devices, according to Lo.

Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau says the observer status can allow the city to familiarise itself with the latest developments in drug regulation. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Hong Kong hoped to become a regulatory member on the council eventually, said Lo, who had previously revealed it could take up to 10 years to achieve.

“Our objective is to take progressive steps to bloom from the current ‘secondary evaluation’ approach towards the establishment of a ‘primary evaluation’ approval mechanism recognised internationally and by the mainland,” Lo said.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in his policy address last month that Hong Kong was working on a system which could directly approve applications for registering drugs and medical devices based on clinical data without relying on other regulatory authorities.

Lo said such a system could allow patients to get early access to new drugs, and attract more local, mainland Chinese and overseas companies to conduct research, development and clinical trials in Hong Kong.

The city at present approves drugs based on a “secondary evaluation” approach where pharmaceutical firms can apply for registering their products locally if they have received certification from two regulatory authorities.

Hong Kong has been working on measures to speed up drug registration. A mechanism, dubbed “1+” , was introduced at the start of the month, allowing drugs for life-threatening or rare diseases with local clinical data to be registered conditionally even if they had only received certification from one regulatory authority.

A preparatory office will also be set up next year to study the potential restructuring and strengthening of the regulatory and approval regimes for drugs and medical devices. It will help prepare the establishment of the Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation, which will handle the primary evaluation of drugs.