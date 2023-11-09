Hong Kong recording three times more fallen trees this year than in 2022 has prompted environmentalists and lawmakers to call on the government to review its management protocol in extreme weather events.

Ken So Kwok-yin, chief executive of the Conservancy Association, on Thursday said one of the reasons behind the increase was the widespread planting of trees not strong enough to withstand typhoons, such as bauhinia, white popinac and sea hibiscus.

“Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018 already showed that the soil used for planting those trees was in poor condition,” So told a radio programme. “At the time, many experts in the industry already pointed that out.

“We can see that this year, with the black rain, the quality and quantity of the soil did not improve. This has much to do with the trees’ health and whether their roots can develop well enough to hold the entire tree in place.”

On Wednesday, the Development Bureau revealed that about 4,790 trees had been downed or severely damaged by inclement weather events until late October this year, including typhoons and rainstorms, three times more than the 1,320 recorded in 2022.