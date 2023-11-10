According to Hong Kong’s Food and Environment Hygiene Department (FEHD), bedbugs are small, oval shaped parasitic insects of a reddish-brown colour. Measuring roughly 6mm, they are about the size of a BB pellet.

The Post explains how to prevent bedbugs and what to do in case of an infestation.

Seoul, a popular travel destination among Hongkongers, is the most affected city in the country.

South Korea recorded at least 33 reports of infestations across the country between mid-October and Sunday, a jump from the nine cases logged by its disease control agency over the past 10 years.

A recent surge in bedbug infestations in South Korea, Paris and London has sparked concerns over the potential spread of the nocturnal parasitic insect in Hong Kong, especially via travellers.

The blood-sucking insects are mainly nocturnal, and are usually found within mattresses, cracks in bedframes, upholstery, chairs and sofas. In the case of a heavy infestation, they will make their way behind loose wallpaper, baseboards and cabinets.

Although bedbug bites can cause painful swelling and irritation, the insect is not known to spread any diseases.

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) advises those who have been bitten by a bedbug to keep the affected area clean and avoid scratching it, as this can lead to secondary infections.

Bites normally heal within two weeks, but allergic reactions may require hospitalisation.

2. What caused the recent outbreaks?

South Korean authorities have attributed the outbreak in the country to a post-pandemic rebound in visitors. September marked the third straight month in which international arrivals topped 1 million, more than triple the approximately 300,000 recorded in the same month last year.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has urged visitors from countries such as France and Britain, where bedbug outbreaks have also occurred, to disinfect their belongings to prevent the pest from spreading.

Paris in particular has been battling a growing public panic over bedbugs. Viral videos have reportedly shown the insect in hotels, cinemas, public schools and public transport, such as buses and the metro.

A combination of increased global travel and mutated insecticide resistance has contributed the rebound in bedbugs, according to a study published earlier this year in the Annual Review of Entomology.

3. How has the Hong Kong government responded so far?

Hong Kong authorities, including the FEHD, CHP, and the Health Department, said they had reminded airlines and the Airport Authority to maintain environmental hygiene on aircraft, with an on-site inspection of the airport planned in the future.

Since Wednesday, the FEHD began distributing informational leaflets to returning residents and incoming travellers, to raise awareness about bedbugs and provide suggestions on what can be done in the case of detection.

FEHD director Irene Young Bick-kwan also met representatives of the hotel industry to provide bedbug prevention and control suggestions and exchange views on related measures.

4. What precautionary measures can you take?

When travelling, CHP suggests using hard-case luggage as it helps prevent bedbugs from latching on. Clothing should also be sealed in plastic bags for the same reason.

Unused clothing should remain in the luggage, which should be closed and stored in a cabinet rather than left on a carpet.

Francisco Pazos, owner and head technician of pest control company Nobedbugs-HK, said travellers should immediately inspect their hotel room or lodging for traces of bedbugs upon arrival.

They should pay particular attention to the mattress, corners of the bed frame, as well as the joints and seams of the headboards for black spots, which were bedbug faeces, he added.

“If you find signs of bedbugs, immediately go back to reception and tell them you want to change the room,” Pazos said.

5. What should you do if you find bedbugs?

Infested blankets and other bedclothes should be washed in hot water and then dried either in the sun or ironed out, according to the FEHD.

The department suggests applying hot air or steam directly to cracks and crevices where bedbugs are known to fester, as this is an effective way to kill the insects and their eggs. Items that cannot be heat-treated can instead be sealed in plastic bags and stored in the freezer for 24 hours.

Living spaces should be kept clean and dry.

Pazos said common insecticides and other bug sprays were ineffective against the insect, adding his company had sent more than 1,000 bedbug samples collected from Hong Kong to New Mexico State University, and they had all shown signs of insecticide resistant genes.

He warned people not to delay tackling the insect once it was found because an infestation could quickly grow out of control.

“A single female can produce five eggs per day for 21 days, so they can lay 100 eggs in the first three weeks,” he said.

The numbers then grow exponentially, with as many as 50,000 in just two months, he added.

Henry Cheng Kwok-hang, a pest control consultant with Ivy Pest Control Corporation, also warned against using insecticides, saying it could drive the bugs further into the cracks they were residing in.

“[Improper] usage of insecticides may increase the seriousness of the bedbug problem,” he said.