Hong Kong authorities have culled 5,600 pigs at a farm following an outbreak of African swine fever

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department took the action on Thursday after 22 pigs tested positive for the virus at the farm in Lau Fau Shan, Yuen Long, over the previous two days.

The department also suspended the transport of any pigs from the affected farm as part of contingency measures.

A file photo of a pig farm in Yuen Long. Samples collected from three pig farms within a 3km radius of the concerned farm tested negative on Tuesday, according to authorities. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

On Tuesday, it said samples taken from 32 pigs revealed that half of the animals were carrying the virus and that all the pigs would be destroyed.