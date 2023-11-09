On Tuesday, it said samples taken from 32 pigs revealed that half of the animals were carrying the virus and that all the pigs would be destroyed.

The department also suspended the transport of any pigs from the affected farm as part of contingency measures.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department took the action on Thursday after 22 pigs tested positive for the virus at the farm in Lau Fau Shan, Yuen Long, over the previous two days.

Another six out of 37 samples also tested positive on Wednesday.

The cull began at 7am and all 5,600 pigs in the farm were slaughtered. Their remains were sent to the West New Territories Landfill according to established procedures, a department spokesman said. About 30 staff members joined the action on Thursday. Cleaning and disinfection at the site would follow, he added.

The department emphasised the virus could not infect humans and posed no food safety risks. Fully cooked pork remained safe for consumption, it added.

Samples collected from three pig farms within a 3km (1.8 miles) radius of the concerned farm tested negative on Tuesday. But transport of pigs from these farms would remain suspended as a precautionary measure until further notice.

Addressing public concerns, the department emphasised the disease could not infect humans and posed no food safety risks. Fully cooked pork remained safe for consumption, it added.

The department said it was working diligently to investigate and trace the source of the virus in collaboration with international experts. The World Organisation for Animal Health was also notified of the incident.

In February, about 100 pigs at a farm in Sheung Shui were culled after 32 of them tested positive for the same virus.

The farm was investigated after the department received reports of “a number of pig carcasses” disposed of at a nearby station for the collection of animal remains.