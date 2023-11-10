The image of the insect began circulating on social media on Thursday night, showing a brown, oval-shaped creature on the back of a seat inside an Airport Express train. Internet users quickly commented on the posts, speculating that it appeared to be a bedbug.

Should Hongkongers be worried about bedbugs? Here’s how to protect yourself

Should Hongkongers be worried about bedbugs? Here’s how to protect yourself

“The company immediately took the train back to the depot for thorough inspection and cleaning,” a spokesman said. “No such discovery was made during the cleaning process.”

The MTR Corporation on Friday morning said it had implemented the measure the night before, following a report from a passenger at around 9pm. But no insects similar to the one seen in the photo were found, according to the operator.

Hong Kong’s rail giant has carried out deep cleaning on an Airport Express train after a photo went viral online showing what an expert said was a bedbug on a passenger’s seat.

Henry Cheng Kwok-hang, a consultant with Ivy Pest Control Corporation, said the insect in the photo was a bedbug of the Cimex lectularius species.

“High-temperature steaming [by the MTR Corp] should suffice, but it’s hard to prevent more bedbugs from appearing on trains with so many travellers coming to the city … and no machine is capable yet of detecting bedbugs, unlike termites,” he said.

“Bedbugs can hide in suitcases, carry-on luggage, the clothes people are wearing, or even belts.”

The MTR says it started assessing risks and formulating plans as soon as outbreaks began in other countries. Photo: Handout

Cheng said it was also possible for travellers to spread bedbugs in the community.

The Post has contacted the health authorities for comment.

The MTR Corp spokesman said that, starting from this week, it would carry out “high-temperature deep cleaning and pest control work” on all Airport Express, high-speed rail and Disneyland line trains, as well as the first-class compartments of those servicing the East Rail line.

The pest infested public transport in France earlier this year, including the metro system in Paris and the country’s high-speed train, later spreading to Britain.

South Korea is the latest to scramble to stop the pests from spreading in places such as train stations, cinemas and university dormitories.

The MTR Corp said it had started assessing risks and formulating plans as soon as outbreaks began in other countries, and had enhanced inspection and cleaning every night to ensure its trains were clean and sanitary before they were put into service.

“The company will continue to pay close attention and strengthen inspections of stations and train carriages,” the spokesman said.

“One of the areas of focus for cleaning is the non-metallic seats. If any abnormalities are found on the train, [it] will be returned to the depot for cleaning.”

Timothy Chui Ting-pong, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Association, said the industry would strengthen information exchange and prepare for any possible outbreaks, but he was yet to hear of any bedbug infestation cases in local hotels.

“In the past, bedbug issues occurred in hotels in Hong Kong sporadically, but only in one to two rooms or a tiny area,” he told a radio show.

“The occupancy rate of hotels in Hong Kong is high overall,” he said. “Even though we are understaffed, we still can do housekeeping every day or every other day, so we don’t need to worry too much.”

Wong Hung, an associate social work professor at Chinese University, said bedbug infestations were found regularly in low-income households in Hong Kong and such occurrences were unrelated to overseas outbreaks.

“We have no statistics suggesting an increase in bedbugs from residents of subdivided flats,” he said on the same programme. “The weather has been a little cooler lately, reducing the possibility of bedbug infestations.”